CNN’s K-File unearthed an old radio interview House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gave to a local California station days after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, in which McCarthy calls for a bipartisan investigation into the attack and says former President Donald Trump admitted to him that he bears some responsibility for the attack.

CNN’s Melanie Zanona noted the interview’s particular relevance on Friday, just a day after McCarthy sparred with a CNN reporter about his previous statements regarding Jan. 6.

“This is a dramatically different Kevin McCarthy than what we heard recently, just yesterday he was at a press conference and he was trying to play revisionist history or saying he doesn’t recall or remember some of the conversations,” Zanona noted, “but we have the receipts.”

When asked a question by CNN’s Manu Raju Thursday about previous statements in which he said he “opposed a select committee” to investigate, but was also “willing to testify” about Jan. 6, McCarthy interrupted, saying, “That’s not true. Ask your question. I’ll verify what’s true in there.”

“So it seems you’re trying to hide something here,” Raju concluded in his question to McCarthy about his reversal on testifying.

“Great question,” McCarthy shot back. “I hope everything gets corrected at CNN. Work through all that with your employees.”

CNN has apparently worked through it and came up with two instances of McCarthy calling for an investigation and blaming Trump for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“I say he has responsibility,” McCarthy said of Trump on KERN, a local radio station in Bakersfield, California, on January 12 of last year. “He told me personally that he does have some responsibility. I think a lot of people do.”

“What I proposed –which I think history will say, I’m right –because it’s the right thing to do, I believe,” McCarthy added. “Have a bipartisan commission and get all your facts, actually work through the grand jury to find out at the end, instead of predetermining, whether someone’s guilty or not.”

“The one thing about impeachment, why would you run it through so fast? I say let’s put a bipartisan commission, let’s learn all the facts,” he concluded.

In fairness, the clip does back up part of McCarthy’s gripe about Raju’s question, which claimed McCarthy opposed a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot. McCarthy told Raju he was one of the first officials to call for an investigation but had since refused to cooperate with the committee because Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is now “playing politics.”

However, McCarthy’s change of tone regarding Trump’s culpability was on stark display.

CNN also noted that McCarthy laid the blame for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack on Trump in a call to House Republicans shortly after the attack:

“Let me be clear to you and I have been very clear to the President. He bears responsibility for his words and actions. No, if ands or buts,” McCarthy told House Republicans on January 11, 2021, according to CNN’s readout of the call. “I asked him personally today if he holds responsibility for what happened. If he feels bad about what happened. He told me he does have some responsibility for what happened. But he needs to acknowledge that.”

