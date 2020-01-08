One night after scoring his highest ratings ever in his 8:00pm time slot, Tucker Carlson celebrated President Donald Trump’s Wednesday press conference, which seemed to mark a de-escalation in the military tit-for-tat between the US and Iran that included the targeted killing of Iran’s Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

Carlson, who has been a frequent critic of foreign wars, had just two days earlier called out those conservatives who now credulously accept the Trump administration’s claims about an “imminent attack” as justification for killing Soleimani. On Wednesday, he celebrated that the president seemed to signal no follow-up strikes would be launched in response to Iran’s Tuesday night missile attacks on Irbil and the Al-Asad airbase in Iraq.

“For the past five days, all of us had had a chance to ruminate on what war with Iran would mean for us in the United States,” Carlson said. “Very easily, it could become a catastrophe. We ought to be saying prayers of thanks that it didn’t happen. We’re still close tonight.”

The Fox News host went on to rail against the Iraq war and its counterproductive nature.

Thousands of American troops remain stationed in Iraq. That’s a country, we just learned, that is largely run by Iran. Think about that. After nearly 17 years of American occupation, Iran’s most powerful military leader, a man that we considered a terrorist, was flying in and out of Baghdad’s airport like he owned it. That’s how comfortable he felt in Iraq, a place that we supposedly control. Now the government of Iraq, which need you be reminded we created out of nothing and then spent untold billions propping up for more than a decade, is taking Iran’s side in this dispute and demanding that Americans leave the country. So 17 years, trillions of American dollars, more than 35,000 Americans killed or wounded, you probably know one, and this is what we get at the end in return. Another Iranian proxy state that hates us. It’s infuriating. In fact, it’s worse than infuriating, it’s immoral. And the people who let this happen should be punished, the Americans who let it happen, the casual recklessness they displayed, the utter incompetence, it’s all an insult to the memory of the thousands of Americans who died in Iraq. This mismanagement of that country by our elites is one of the saddest things America has ever done.

Carlson then advocated for a rapid withdrawal of troops from Iraq, and not so subtly implied that one of the major reasons the US invaded the country in 2003 was to protect its oil production—a claim that the Bush administration strenuously and repeatedly denied during the lead-up to the war.

“Remaining in Iraq increases the power of bureaucrats and think tanks in Washington. It does do that. That’s why they’re in favor of it,” Carlson said. “As the last week has shown, it imperils the lives of Americans, and for no good reason. We can’t turn Iraq into Belgium. We tried that. It didn’t work. It’s never going to work. We don’t need their oil anymore. We’ve got fracking now. It’s time to go.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

