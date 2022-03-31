WH Comms Chief Kate Bedingfield Rips Trump At Briefing For Asking Putin To Deliver Dirt On Hunter Biden

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield ripped former President Donald Trump over his latest request for Russian President Vladimir Putin to deliver dirt on Hunter Biden.

During an interview with Just the News on Real America’s Voice, Trump called on Putin to release what he claims is damaging information on both Hunter Biden and his father, President Joe Biden.

At a White House press briefing Wednesday, NBC News White House Correspomdemt Kristen Welker asked Bedingfield about Trump’s behavior:

MS. WELKER: Very quickly — any reaction to former President Trump calling on Putin to release information about Hunter Biden? Are you concerned about that? MS. BEDINGFIELD: So what I would say about that is: What kind of American, let alone an ex-president, thinks that this is the right time to enter into a scheme with Vladimir Putin and brag about his connections to Vladimir Putin? There is only one, and it’s Donald Trump.

The claim that Trump is clamoring for Putin to deliver documentation of is the notion that Hunter Biden’s company received $3.5 million from Elena Baturina, widow of former Moscow mayor Yuri Luzhkov.

In his interview, Trump explicitly tied his request for dirt to the current hostilities in Ukraine, and his desire to turn them to his advantage.

“As long as Putin now is not exactly a fan of our country … let him explain,” Trump said. “She gave him three and a half million dollars. So now I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it. I think we should know that answer.”

At a White House briefing earlier this month, New York Post White House correspondent Steven Nelson peppered White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki with a barrage of questions on the recent revival of Hunter Biden stories that included this claim.

Ms. Psaki called the claim unverified, and eventually shut down the line of questioning when Nelson began to badger her.

” I think we’re done here. Thank you very much,” Psaki told Nelson.

Watch above via The White House and Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com