‘You Have Got to be S**tting Us’: New York Post Rips NYT After it Confirms Hunter Biden’s Emails Are ‘Real’

The New York Post ripped the New York Times on Thursday, after the latter reported emails from Hunter Biden’s infamous abandoned hard drive are authentic — 17 months late.

The Post faced rampant online censorship in October of 2020. The outlet reported on the contents of a laptop abandoned by President Joe Biden’s son at a Delaware computer repair shop a year earlier.

The laptop contained emails about the Biden family’s international business deals. Some very personal information about Hunter Biden’s addiction issues and love life were also later released.

People on Twitter who shared the Post’s reporting were censored. The paper even found itself locked out of its account, weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

No information was presented at the time to dispute the Post’s reporting. Still, the Hunter Biden story was quickly written off by many as Russian disinformation.

Fast-forward to Wednesday, and the Times reported it had verified emails on the hard drive are authentic. The paper said it had confirmed there is an ongoing investigation into whether Hunter Biden intentionally violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) when he did not identify himself as a foreign agent.

The Times reported:

People familiar with [an investigation into Hunter’s tax said prosecutors had examined emails between Mr. Biden, Mr. Archer and others about Burisma and other foreign business activity. Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation. In some of the emails, Mr. Biden displayed a familiarity with FARA, and a desire to avoid triggering it. In one email to Mr. Archer in April 2014, Mr. Biden outlined his vision for working with Burisma. In the email, Hunter Biden indicated that the forthcoming announcement of a trip to Ukraine by Vice President Biden — who is referred to in the email as “my guy,” but not by name — should “be characterized as part of our advice and thinking — but what he will say and do is out of our hands.”

After the Times report was published, the editorial board for the Post reacted: “Now that Joe Biden’s president, the Times finally admits: Hunter’s laptop is real.”

“Forgive the profanity, but you have got to be s–tting us,” the board wrote. “First, the New York Times decides more than a year later that Hunter Biden’s business woes are worthy of a story. Then, deep in the piece, in passing, it notes that Hunter’s laptop is legitimate.”

The Post’s board opined that the Times joined Twitter in a campaign to “cast enough doubt [about its initial reporting] to avoid making their preferred candidate look bad.”

The board concluded:

Readers of the Times have discovered in March 2022 that Hunter Biden pursued business deals in Europe and Asia, and may have leveraged his father’s position as vice president to do it. Hunter also may not have properly registered with the government or declared all his income. All legitimate topics of discussion about a presidential candidate’s family, no? Readers of The Post have known this since October 2020. We also have a much better sports section. We’ve authenticated it.

The Post’s animated response to the Times’ confirmation of its previous reporting also included a photo of Hunter Biden asleep with an apparent crack pipe in his mouth.

