Trump Calls on Putin to Hand Over Alleged Dirt on Hunter Biden: ‘He Should Release It’

In a repeat of his 2016 “Russia, if you’re listening” remark, Donald Trump called on President Vladimir Putin to release any information he has about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the country.

The former president restated a claim that Biden’s company received $3.5 million from Elena Baturina, who is the widow of former mayor of Moscow Yuri Luzhkov. A lawyer for Biden has denied the allegation.

During an interview with Just the News on Real America’s Voice, Trump said it’s high time Putin release any damaging information he has on the Biden family:

As long as Putin now is not exactly a fan of our country, let him explain, where did–because Chris Wallace wouldn’t let me ask the question [in a 2020 presidential debate] Why did the mayor of Moscow’s wife give the Bidens – both of them – three and half million dollars? That’s a lot of money. She gave him three and half million dollars. So now I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it. I think we should know that answer.

Trump’s comments were reminiscent of remarks he made in 2016 amid the controversy surrounding Hillary Clinton’s emails as secretary of state. “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” he said.

That same day, Russian hackers attacked email accounts belonging to Clinton staffers, according to an indictment handed down as part of the Mueller investigation in 2018.

At the time, the Washington Post reported that the indictment “includes details on how the Russians, using an encrypted file with instructions, delivered their trove of hacked emails to WikiLeaks, the online anti-secrecy organization led by Julian Assange that became the main platform for the Russians to display their trove of hacked emails.”

The Russian government has denied it was behind the hack.

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.

