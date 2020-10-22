‘What Are You Hiding?’ Biden Hits Trump at Debate With Secret Chinese Bank Account, Failure to Produce Tax Returns

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hit back at President Donald Trump during the debate in response to attacks involving his son Hunter Biden, bringing up Trump’s secret Chinese bank account and failure to release his tax returns.

At Thursday night’s final presidential debate, Trump attacked Biden over recently-reported emails, insinuating that the former VP was being paid by foreign countries. But just as Fox News’ Chris Wallace warned he would, Biden struck back with a withering rejoinder.

Biden began his response by saying “I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life,” then went to work on Trump.

“We learned that this president paid 50 times the tax in China, has a secret has a secret bank account with China, does business in China, and in fact is talking about me taking money?” Biden said. “I have not taken a single penny from any country whatsoever ever. Number one.”

“Number two, this is a president, I have released all of my tax returns, 22 years, go look at them, 22 years of my tax returns,” Biden continued. “You have not released a single solitary year of your tax return. What are you hiding? Why are you unwilling? The foreign countries are paying you a lot, Russia’s paying you a lot, China’s paying you a lot. In your hotels, and all your businesses all around the country, all around the world, and China is building a new road to a golf course you have overseas. So what’s going on here, why not release your tax returns or stop talking about corruption?:

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

