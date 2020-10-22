The second and final presidential debate started Thursday night with a back-and-forth over the U.S. coronavirus response.

President Donald Trump continued to defend his leadership and said, “We’re fighting it and we’re fighting it hard.”

“There are some spikes and surges in other places. They will soon be gone,” he continued.

The president then said “we have a vaccine “that’s coming, it’s ready,” and claimed, “It’s coing to be announced within weeks, and it’s going to be delivered.”

He talked about his own recovery from the coronavirus before repeating what he’s repeatedly said on the campaign trail — that “we’re rounding the turn” on the virus.

Biden responded, “220,000 Americans dead. You hear nothing else I say tonight, hear this. Anyone who’s responsible for not taking control… anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.”

He pointed to the continued covid deaths across the country and thousands of new cases, along with the warnings that thousands and thousands more could die in the next few months.

Biden held up the mask he brought on stage and said, “If we just wore these masks, the president’s own advisers have told him, we could save 100,000 lives. And we’re in a circumstance where the president thus far and still has no plan, no comprehensive plan.”

Welker followed up with the president about what he said about a vaccine, asking, “Is that a guarantee?”

“No, it’s not a guarantee. But it will be by the end of the year. But I think it has a good chance,” Trump said. “There are two companies I think within a matter of weeks. And it will be distributed very quickly.”

Welker asked if his timeline is a realistic one, given what his own officials have said about getting a vaccine. Trump said, “I think my timeline is going to be more accurate.”

