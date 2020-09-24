White House Reporters React to Trump’s No Peaceful Transition Threat By Immediately Not Asking About it Again

During a White House press briefing, President Donald Trump made the bombshell revelation that he won’t commit to a “peaceful transferral of power,” sending reporters into a frenzy of not asking any other questions about it.

In an exchange that rocked the political media world Wednesday, Playboy magazine reporter and CNN commentator Brian Karem asked Trump, at length, “Will you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferal of power after the election?”

“Well, we’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump responded.

“I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are disaster,” he added, falsely.

“People are rioting. Do you commit to make sure that there’s a peaceful transferral of power?” Karem pressed.

“Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer frankly. There will be a continuation,” Trump said, repeating his false claim about mail-in ballots.

In a portion of the exchange that’s not being replayed much, Karem protested Trump’s false claim, and continued to try and confront Trump for refusing to make the basic commitment that there will be a peaceful transfer of power.

But after that stunning exchange, not a single reporter followed up on the issue.

The next reporter asked Trump if he plans to meet with Barbara Lagoa, and Trump hassled him about wearing a mask. He also asked about Missouri Gov. Mike Parson testing positive for the coronavirus. Trump “didn’t know that.”

Fox News’ John Roberts then asked Trump about the decision in the Breonna Taylor case, giving Trump the opportunity to praise Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

But in his second bite at the apple, Roberts also then did not ask about the peaceful transfer of power, instead asking a general question about Trump’s potential Supreme Court pick.

Also more pressing was this question: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the U.S. election and essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden. I wanted to get your reaction to that.”

Trump is “not a fan” of Ms. Markle.

Trump then made some genuine news by responding to a question about new FDA guidelines on a coronavirus vaccine, saying any such change in the guidelines “has to be approved by the White House. We may or may not approve it.”

Trump then dipped to take an “emergency phone call,” turning the program over to press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Dr. Scott Atlas, neither of whom were then asked about the potential non-peaceful transfer of power.

