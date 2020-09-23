The governor and First Lady of Missouri have both tested positive for coronavirus.

News broke earlier Wednesday that First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for the virus, and hours later Governor Mike Parson put out a statement saying he has tested positive as well.

Teresa and I wanted to share a quick update with you. pic.twitter.com/FrQzMYmA7F — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) September 23, 2020

In a message posted to Twitter, the governor said they’re both fine right now and said his wife had been feeling symptomatic recently.

“Right now I feel fine, no symptoms of any kind,” the governor said. “But right now we’ve got to take the quarantine procedures… I’ll have to continue working here from the mansion.”

He asked for thoughts and prayer for the First Lady before adding, “Take care of yourselves, do the best you can to protect yourselves. Social distancing, wear a mask, personal hygiene.”

Parson is up for reelection this year and was scheduled to debate his Democratic opponent Nicole Galloway later this week. The debate has been postponed.

According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, the state reported 1,580 additional coronavirus cases today and 83 additional deaths.

