President Donald Trump did not commit to a peaceful transfer of power, if he loses, when pressed on the matter during Wednesday’s White House news conference.

Trump was immediately condemned for that answer, including from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who tweeted “You are not a dictator”:

President Trump: You are not a dictator, and America will not permit you to be one. https://t.co/42krs0X50l — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 23, 2020

People who are very chill about the President not committing to the peaceful transfer of power unless they “get rid of the ballots” are too chill for me. This seems an awfully serious thing to be dismissive about. At the very least it’s a good reason to oppose him vigorously. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) September 23, 2020

Pure fascist. And not a single republican in Congress gives a crap about it. https://t.co/UoAxl6OKZL — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) September 23, 2020

This is obvious, but still worth saying: declining to commit to a “peaceful transfer of power” is itself a threat of violence. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 23, 2020

Trump when asked if he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses: "We're gonna have to see what happens." Trump when pressed again to answer: "Get rid of the ballots, we'll have a very peaceful transfer." A disqualifying statement.

pic.twitter.com/NzYlOHVZG8 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 23, 2020

Never before has there been an exchange with a US President like this. God willing, never again. “Will you commit to a peaceful transfer of power after the election?” President Trump: "We're gonna have to see what happens."pic.twitter.com/UTPXigckVt — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 23, 2020

“Get rid of the ballots and there won’t be a transfer of power, there will be a continuation…” Yes, one system is authoritarianism. Another is democracy where people cast ballots & ballots are counted. Thankfully, many are protecting the latter & ready for any scenario. #VOTE https://t.co/rMm6z4FB6m — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) September 23, 2020

This is a bad answer to an easy question. https://t.co/D4YL6knTGB — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) September 23, 2020

The key part of this sequence is this: "There won't be a transfer, frankly, there will be a continuation." It's choppy, and a non-sequitur. But it's more than a non-denial. It's a threat. https://t.co/mMhzikO6QF — Eric Lach (@ericlach) September 23, 2020

My memory is good enough to remember when Trump supporters used to argue, 'dont read the tweets, just listen to what he says.' https://t.co/qw64Sj0E3A — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) September 23, 2020

This is possibly the most frightening 54 seconds of the Trump presidency. https://t.co/BBC7Zn4BXh — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) September 23, 2020

Dicktator refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power. This is the day that our democracy is supposed to defend against. He won't leave. This is no longer a Democrat verse Republican contest. This election is you support democracy or you don't. https://t.co/1kiJN0AqI3 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 24, 2020

Question: “Will you commit to a peaceful transfer of power?” Trump: “We’ll see what happens.” Ugly. Dangerous. Un-American. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 23, 2020

Asked and answered. Yet so many pundits and others still refuse to believe what such people are capable of doing to stay in power. Trump sees it as having nothing to lose. https://t.co/ltkwLYjkqB — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) September 23, 2020

Imagine hearing that answer about refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, and then following up with a question about a pair of former British royals — Blake News (@blakehounshell) September 23, 2020

UPDATE — 9:17 pm ET: Senator Mitt Romney, without mentioning Trump specifically, said, “Any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable.”

Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power; without that, there is Belarus. Any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 24, 2020

