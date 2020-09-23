comScore

‘You Are Not a Dictator’: Trump Roundly Condemned for Not Committing to Peaceful Transfer of Power

By Josh FeldmanSep 23rd, 2020, 8:11 pm

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump did not commit to a peaceful transfer of power, if he loses, when pressed on the matter during Wednesday’s White House news conference.

Trump was immediately condemned for that answer, including from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who tweeted “You are not a dictator”:

UPDATE — 9:17 pm ET: Senator Mitt Romney, without mentioning Trump specifically, said, “Any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable.”

