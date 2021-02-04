‘Who Cares!’ Trump Sends Resignation Letter to Screen Actors Guild After Threat of Expulsion

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday he was leaving the Screen Actors Guild, telling the group in a resignation letter that it had a “dismal record as a union.”

“I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership,” Trump wrote in the missive, which was directed to SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and obtained by Fox News. The group was considering Trump’s expulsion after the Jan. 6 unrest that took place in Washington, D.C.

Trump said he was “very proud” of his appearances in Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, as well as his work on television, including his role as host of The Apprentice.

The former president added:

I’ve also greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform not much time left untiL I got involved in politics, and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others.

Which brings me to your blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union.

“Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me — besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas — as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, “Why isn’t the union fighting for me?

These, however, are policy failures. Your disciplinary failures are even more egregious.

I no longer wish to be associated with your union.

As such, this letter is to inform you of immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me.

