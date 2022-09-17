‘You Got It, Kamala!’ Chicago Crowd Jeers Republicans As Harris Torches GOP Over Abortion and Voting Rights and Jan. 6

Vice President Kamala Harris whipped up an enthusiastic crowd with a blistering speech rapping Republicans over abortion rights, voter suppression, election denial, and marriage rights.

At a University of Illinois Chicago rally for Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, audience members shouted “I love you, Kamala!” and applauded frequently as the VP spoke about Democratic accomplishments.

But the crowd had no such love for Republicans, as Harris spent a few minutes trashing the GOP over their proposed national abortion ban, the election deniers who dominate GOP primaries, and other issues:

Right now, extremist, so-called leaders trumpet the rhetoric of freedom while they take away freedoms. The United States Supreme Court just took away a recognized constitutional right from the people of America, from the women of America.

And now, so-called leaders — extremist so-called leaders are passing laws to criminalize healthcare providers and punish women around our nation. They are calling for a nationwide abortion ban that would include Illinois.

AUDIENCE: Booo —

THE VICE PRESIDENT: They believe that government should be making decisions for the women of America — personal decisions, decisions about heart and home. They believe the government should make decisions for women about their own bodies. Well, we do not. We trust women! (Applause.)

And an important point needs to be made: You do not have to abandon your faith or your beliefs to agree the government should not be making decisions for her. (Applause.)

There are extremist so-called leaders who claim we should return this issue to the states.

Now, check this out. Remember, when the Dobbs decision came down? They said, “Oh, let’s return it to the states.” But watch. Because some of the same people who were saying that are passing laws, making it more difficult for people in those states to vote — laws that limit drop boxes and restrict early voting, laws that make it illegal to give food and water to people who’ve been standing in line for hours. Undemocratic laws. Un-American laws.

And, you know, if you take a look at which states we’re seeing this from — states that attack the freedom to vote and attack LGBTQ rights and attack women’s rights to make decisions about their own bodies — well, you would not be surprised to know that some are doing all three. Florida. Georgia. And Texas.

AUDIENCE: Booo —

THE VICE PRESIDENT: Those states aren’t lucky enough to have a governor like J.B. Pritzker. (Applause.) And we need more Governor Pritzkers and to elect more around the country to make sure that we protect these rights. But elections matter. Who is your governor matters. What is happening in these other states also matters.

AUDIENCE MEMBER: You got it, Kamala!

THE VICE PRESIDENT: We all matter. (Laughter and applause.) We all matter.

And so, you know — I mean, Governor, you were talking about it — your opponent. So I’ve been traveling the country, and I can tell you, from everything I know about your opponent, he is one of the most extreme anti-choice candidates in the country.

AUDIENCE: Booo —

THE VICE PRESIDENT: And, you know, as I travel the country, I’ll tell you another thing. Folks know that in this election coming up in 53 days, the stakes are so high. And as it relates to the election, got to pay attention to everything up and down the ballot. Up and down the ballot.

Because when we travel the country and we see what’s going on, doctors are being criminalized. What does that mean? Pay attention to who your prosecutor is and who you elect for DA and who you elect for state attorney. Pay attention to those county prosecutor races. (Applause.)

As big lies are being perpetrated, pay attention to the secretary of state races around the country. In fact, I’ll tell you, you don’t have that problem here; you got an incredible candidate. But in 11 states in the United States of America — in 11 states, Republican candidates for secretary of state denied the results of the 2020 election.

AUDIENCE: Booo —

THE VICE PRESIDENT: So, consider what this means, though. Consider what it means. The very people who don’t trust elections want to be responsible for running them.

I did an interview earlier, and the journalist asked me, essentially, does this represent an emergency as it relates to our democracy?

And I think we all know we are witnessing a potential significant crisis in terms of putting in place office holders who do not agree with the fundamental principles behind the Constitution of the United States and our democracy, which includes fighting for fair and free elections.