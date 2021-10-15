‘You Want More Chucks?’ Arizona Attorney General Posts Video to Show Off Nunchucks Skills

By Josh FeldmanOct 15th, 2021, 2:42 pm
 

Mark Brnovich and His Nunchucks

The attorney general of Arizona posted a video Friday morning showing off his nunchucks skills.

And yes, you are reading that correctly.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich, currently running for Senate, posted a video of him on a rooftop captioned, “You want the nunchucks. You got the nunchucks.”

And, well, it’s what you expect. You know, Dead dove: do not eat.

“We’ve gotten a lot of calls, a lot of emails,” he said. “But there’s one thing people definitely want to see. They want to see more chucks. People, you want more chucks? You got more chucks!”

For some background on the nunchucks (yeah you heard me there’s background on the friggin’ nunchucks), back in 2019 Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) signed into law a bill removing nunchucks from the state’s list of deadly weapons.

Brnovich celebrated by taking the chucks out for a spin.

Brnovich got some national attention recently over the widely-derided “audit” in Arizona, a state Trump continued to falsely claim he won. After the audit was released, Brnovich said it raised “serious questions” about the 2020 election and asked for supporting documents from the report.

