‘You Want More Chucks?’ Arizona Attorney General Posts Video to Show Off Nunchucks Skills

The attorney general of Arizona posted a video Friday morning showing off his nunchucks skills.

And yes, you are reading that correctly.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich, currently running for Senate, posted a video of him on a rooftop captioned, “You want the nunchucks. You got the nunchucks.”

And, well, it’s what you expect. You know, Dead dove: do not eat.

You want the nunchucks. You got the nunchucks. pic.twitter.com/fu4MlJEUN1 — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) October 15, 2021

“We’ve gotten a lot of calls, a lot of emails,” he said. “But there’s one thing people definitely want to see. They want to see more chucks. People, you want more chucks? You got more chucks!”

For some background on the nunchucks (yeah you heard me there’s background on the friggin’ nunchucks), back in 2019 Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) signed into law a bill removing nunchucks from the state’s list of deadly weapons.

Brnovich celebrated by taking the chucks out for a spin.

Clearly, my years of martial arts training paid off. Pulled my old nunchaku out of storage…like riding a bike. #WayOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/ibVf9ADWmx — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) May 13, 2019

Brnovich got some national attention recently over the widely-derided “audit” in Arizona, a state Trump continued to falsely claim he won. After the audit was released, Brnovich said it raised “serious questions” about the 2020 election and asked for supporting documents from the report.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com