‘You’re Making Me Nervous!’ NBC’s Peter Alexander Cracks Up Jean-Pierre With Some Kind Of Chair Dance at Briefing

NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander drew laughter when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reacted to some kind of chair-dance he was doing in the front row of the briefing room, apparently to restore circulation to his lower extremities.

At Thursday’s White House briefing, Jean-Pierre noticed Alexander doing… something in the front row, and whatever it was caused her to call on him and laughingly remark on it.

Alexander explained, a good time was had by all, and Alexander broke the news to KJP that Republicans had just voted to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar from her committee assignment — which Jean-Pierre ripped as a “stunt”:

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Go ahead, Peter. You’re about to–you’re about to jump out of your seat there. (Laughter.) PETER ALEXANDER: No, no, no. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: You’re making me nervous. (Laughter.) I was like, I was like, let me call on Peter before– PETER ALEXANDER: My legs were falling asleep. (Laughter.) Republicans just voted to oust Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee over past antisemitic comments. What is the White House and the President’s response or thought on that? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, I ha–clearly, you said they just–it just occurred, so I haven’t seen that. What we believe is Congresswoman Omar is highly respected member of Congress. She has apologized for her comment she made in the past. I think she was most recently–did an extensive interview about this on Sunday, I believe on CNN, and has been vocal about condemning antisemitism as well as affirming our strong alliance and important partner–partnership with Israel. Look, the way that we see this: It’s a political stunt, much like House Republicans’ unjust–unjust removal of other leading Democrats from key committees in recent weeks, and it is a disservice to the American people.

