Fox’s Kayleigh McEnany Berates Republicans For Not Being More Like ‘Phenomenal’ Spencer Pratt

Fox News’s Kaleigh McEnany admonished Republicans to be more like “phenomenal” Spencer Pratt, who’s running as a Republicans to become the next mayor of Los Angeles.

During a candidates’ debate with current L.A. Mayor Karen Bass (D) and city councilwoman Nithya Raman (D), Pratt emerged as an advocate for victims of the Palisades Fire that killed 12 people and decimated close to 7,000 structures.

Pratt, a former reality star, lost a home in the Palisades Fire, while Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall lost her home in the Eaton Fire. Marshall echoed Bass’s criticism that Pratt was exploiting the tragedy for his own political gain.

“He is a victim, and when you’ve been victimized there’s no way to exploit your own victimization,” Harris Faulkner argued. “It’s called putting your hand in the air and saying this happened.”

“Leslie you’re one resident, I’m sorry for what happened to you and that you’re a victim,” McEnany said. “Spencer Pratt, a victim, I’m sorry for what happened to him. But when you look at the flash pole after the debate, 80% of people said Spencer Pratt won. Those are people who watched because they are victims too.”

McEnany continued:

California did not have a perfect fire response, and to suggest they did or had anywhere near that, is preposterous. I worked for President Donald J. Trump in 2020 who, I heard say, “California needs to clean the brush.” He said this in 2020. This was highly predictable, it could have been mitigated. California didn’t — they’re incompetent. Look at their streets, that’s all you have to do, a cursory glance. Spencer Pratt was phenomenal last night. He prosecuted the case. He has laid out a model that we as the GOP, we cannot surrender blue states. We cannot surrender blue cities. We have to stand up and fight for conservatives everywhere they exist, and he he has done that to great effect. Phenomenal model that everyone should look at. And Republicans in Congress, wake up! Get a little Spencer Pratt in you, because you just heard what they’re about to do: healthcare for illegal immigrants…potentially voting for illegal immigrants, and you guys can’t even get the SAVE America Act across the finish line? Give me a break!

“Wake up, congressional Republicans — become Spencer Pratt,” she added.

“I agree with you Kayleigh, Republicans need to catch this wind, they really do,” Faulkner said, adding, “Spencer Pratt — I’ll just say it — is where it’s at.”

Watch the clip above via Outnumbered on Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!