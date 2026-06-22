Former Meet the Press host Chuck Todd said the “only reason” that people think former President Barack Obama is liberal is “because he’s Black.”

Todd claimed Obama “radicalized the far right” in an appearance on Monday’s episode of the So What podcast with host Chris Cillizza.

“The far right viewed Obama as some left winger when Obama was basically a degree more liberal than Bill Clinton,” Todd said.

Cillizza agreed, calling Obama “temperamentally a moderate,” though “probably liberal on policy.”

However, Todd pushed back on the latter.

“What policy was he that liberal on, Chris?” he asked. “It’s one of the biggest—”

Cillizza cut him off to offer up his own explanation with a chuckle: “It’s because he was Black.”

“Thank you, the only reason people think he was liberal is because he’s Black,” Todd said. “Like it’s this, he governed more closely to George W. Bush than Donald Trump.”

Todd was critical of Obama throughout his presidency. In 2014, after Obama announced he would not consider any executive action on immigration until after midterms, he joined Todd on Meet the Press for a grilling.

“What do you tell the person that’s going to get deported before the election, that this decision was essentially made in your hopes of saving a Democratic Senate?” Todd pressed. “It looks like election year politics.”’

Last month, Cillizza and Todd came under fire when White House Communications Director Steven Cheung accused them of racism following remarks the two made on The Chuck ToddCast.

“Is he a real person?” Todd said of Cheung. “If you told me Steven Cheung were like a creation of AI… I just don’t believe he actually exists. I don’t think I’ve ever physically seen him.”

He added, “He’s so over-the-top. No actual human being with 10 seconds of political training would behave this way.”

Watch above via X.

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