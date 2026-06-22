Jessica Tarlov’s Co-Hosts Cackle as She Turns Tables on Jesse Watters for ‘Blind Loyalty’ to ‘Idiot’ Trump 

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov roasted co-host Jesse Watters on Monday’s edition of The Five after he essentially teed her up for the rebuttal.

The co-hosts viewed a clip of former Vice President Kamala Harris telling Don Lemon, “In particular at this moment, it is so important that we not only have hope but that we understand that that should be a verb.”

As the co-hosts pointed out, ‘hope’ is often used as a verb.

Watters then pivoted to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who praised former President Joe Biden last year, calling him “one of the most successful presidents in the last century, and that it Joe Biden. I will defend that to my grave.”

Co-host Dana Perino responded by positing that Newsom is trying to distinguish himself from Harris, who has criticized Biden since the 2024 presidential election in which Biden dropped his reelection bid, and Harris took the nomination.

“She’s throwing Biden under the bus,” Perino said. “Biden still has a lot of goodwill with the Black community. Gavin Newsom’s numbers with the Black community are very low. Kamala Harris’ are still fairly high, relatively high. So, he is trying to figure out a way to position himself in a way to say that says, ‘Let me be your champion because she won’t be.'”

Watters responded with a question for Tarlov, who turned it around on him by alluding to his support of President Donald Trump:

WATTERS: I hadn’t thought about it that way. Jessica, that makes a lot of sense. Or is like, blind loyalty to an idiot– does that override that? TARLOV: Well, you do blind loyalties to an idiot every day.

Watters and Perino laughed, as did co-host Greg Gutfeld.

“That idiot’s running circles around you guys, ok?” Watters responded.

Watch above via Fox News.

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