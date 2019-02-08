Andrew McCabe: Trump Ordered Rod Rosenstein to Write Memo Recommending Comey Firing Against His Will

Another new book from a recently departed official, another splashy revelation.

This time, the author is former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe. And according to his new tome, The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump (via The Guardian) deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein wrote the infamous memo recommending James Comey‘s firing against his will.

Rosenstein did it, according to McCabe, on the orders of President Donald Trump.

“He said it wasn’t his idea,” McCabe wrote. “The president had ordered him to write the memo justifying the firing.”

McCabe paints Rosenstein as completely paranoid, following the episode. He described Rosenstein as being visibly emotional and “glassy-eyed” during a private meeting at the Justice Department in May 2017.

“There’s no one here that I can trust,” McCabe quotes Rosenstein as saying.

Publicly, Rosenstein has stood behind his memo. But this account from McCabe is sure to raise new questions.

