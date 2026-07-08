Shirtless Man Wanders Into Frame and Onto Congressman’s Property During Fox News Hit

A shirtless man wandered into frame as Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) was live on Fox News Wednesday to comment on the recent influx of Democratic socialist candidates.

Issa joined Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway and Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) to discuss figures like Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, who is running for Senate in Michigan, and Francesca Hong, who is running in Wisconsin.

The representatives were asked to react to a clip of Hong appearing on MS NOW, during which she said, “I think that when folks hear ‘socialism,’ they may be taken aback, but I bring it back to potholes and the [Green Bay] Packers and public education.”

Fox News then cut to Issa with a picturesque beach behind him, complete with a shirtless man carrying a stand-up paddleboard.

“Well, Kellyanne, thank you for having me on,” he said as the man trekked across the background of the frame. “Thank you for keying it up with, uh, potholes. You know, I’m in California — a state with good weather and lots of potholes. Socialism and bringing more power and money to the government has never actually led to streets lined and smooth.”

After dropping the stand-up paddleboard out of sight, the shirtless man returned to the beach behind Issa and proceeded to enter through the gate, seemingly onto the California representative’s property, before scurrying out of frame once more. Due to Issa’s minimal reaction, it can be assumed he was supposed to be there.

“So, that’s the first wrong statement,” he continued of Hong’s MS NOW appearance. “The second wrong statement is, look, our wealth and success — if you will, the [President Donald] Trump economy — is, in fact, an opportunity for the left to say, ‘Well, we’ve got so much wealth, let’s redistribute it.’ The fact is, history tells us that you can only redistribute poverty at the end.”

Watch the full clip above — shirtless guest and all — via Fox News.

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