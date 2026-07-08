New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) is far more popular among Jewish Americans than Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a new survey.

The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released a poll this week showing Netanyahu with a negative 27-point net approval among Jewish Americans, while Mamdani scored a positive five-point net approval.

According to the survey, 44% of Jewish adults view the Muslim mayor of New York City favorably and 39% view him negatively.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, is viewed unfavorably by 59% of Jewish respondents and another 32% said they view him unfavorably.

The poll showed support for Israel is dropping and views on the country’s strikes in Gaza have received a mixed reaction. A third of Jewish respondents accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, where tens of thousands have reportedly died as a result of strikes. About half of Jewish respondents (49%) denied that Israel had committed genocide. Approximately a third believed Israel’s initial military response to the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas were justified, but only about 40% back Israel’s current military operations.

On top of Israel’s operations in Gaza, it has also taken part in strikes against Iran, along with the United States. Netanyahu said this week he has “doubts” President Donald Trump can successfully negotiate with Iran to end their “nuclear program.” The United States launched new strikes against Iran this week following multiple commercial ships being targeted in the Strait of Hormuz, which U.S. officials called a “clear violation” of a ceasefire agreement.

On support for Israel, 38% of Jewish adults believe the United States is currently too supportive of Israel, while 32% believe it is not supportive enough. Another 28% think the current support is the right amount.

Overall, 31% of respondents said Israel’s military actions in Gaza constitute a genocide, while roughly 20% said they did not. Nearly 60% of respondents believe the United States is too supportive of Israel, which is a jump from 45% in polling from 2024.

The AP-NORC poll was conducted June 11-17 among more than 3,000 adults, including 1,022 Jewish adults. The overall margin of error is 2.8%, and the margin of error for results from Jewish respondents is 5%.

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