Prominent conservatives on Twitter have been mocking an Instagram video released on Monday of the White House promoting coronavirus vaccination.

The minute-long video featured Benito Skinner, a massively popular instagram comedian known as Benny Drama, who plays a Gen Z White House intern named Kooper who reports to press secretary Jen Psaki.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benito Skinner (@bennydrama7)

At one point, Skinner asks Psaki if actress Olivia Rodrigo is still at the White House — where she visited a few weeks ago to help the Biden administration encourage people to get vaccinated.

“No,” said an irritated-looking Psaki.

Following a couple seconds of Skinner typing loudly on a keyboard and striking a pose, the video shows Psaki giving talking points about vaccination.

“We’ve come a long way in our fight against this virus. We’ve vaccinated 160 million Americans,” said Psaki as Skinner is looking at his phone.

“Are you getting this all down,” asked Psaki.

“Don’t worry, queen. It’s all right here,” replied Skinner pointing to his head.

At the close of the video, Skinner says, “We need to get shots in the arms of every single American,” as a smiling Psaki with what appears to be her briefing booklet looks on.

Conservatives on Twitter had a field day with the video. Reactions varied from questioning who was the target audience to the video being torturous.

Americans must unite and get vaccinated, so that none of us have to watch stuff like this ever again. https://t.co/gymBqI3lsZ — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 9, 2021

It’s videos like this that make me want to buy the loudest motorcycle I can just for my daily trips to the mailbox. This is why I couldn’t handle the closing ceremonies of the Olympics last night. It’s just too much. https://t.co/U0he46wdSQ — Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) August 9, 2021

I bet this video is influencing red county residents to get vaccinated in droves https://t.co/mpW4neBq2i — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) August 9, 2021

I may go get vaccinated again just to make sure this stops. https://t.co/33sVBXMhsZ — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) August 9, 2021

wait okay I’ve figured this out, it’s like a hostage situation and if you get vaxxed they’ll stop doing this https://t.co/S83wvoxYPG — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 9, 2021

From what I can gather the strategy here is that Biden is threatening to keep releasing these videos until people break down and get vaccinated to make it stop https://t.co/D4UFQxw5Gn — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) August 9, 2021

What segment of the vaccine-hesitant population is this supposed to appeal to? https://t.co/N7Jwo16hK3 — Cody Derespina (@CDerespina) August 9, 2021

I try and stay away from things that make me angry. #ampFW https://t.co/JofmsRfDUY — FreedomWorks (@FreedomWorks) August 9, 2021

The generation of kids that ate Tide Pods are absolutely influenced by this garbage https://t.co/fAUmIpyhWw — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) August 9, 2021

The trivialization of getting a Wuhan coronavirus vaccine, a private medical decision, has been absolutely enraging. From donuts to this. Does this answer any questions about hesitancy? Concerns? Nope. https://t.co/jwN8s4PKEZ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 9, 2021

now i want to unvaccinate myself https://t.co/UtogYvNZtp — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 9, 2021

Defund the White House’s social media budget. https://t.co/LCezand1XK — YAF (@yaf) August 9, 2021

So cringe and pathetic. And I need eye bleach. . . https://t.co/jsi05Tt4En — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) August 9, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com