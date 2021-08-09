Conservatives Roast Biden White House for Tapping Influencer to Promote Vaccine in ‘Cringe’ Video: Defund the ‘Social Media Budget’

White House Calls on Influencer to Promote Vaccination

Prominent conservatives on Twitter have been mocking an Instagram video released on Monday of the White House promoting coronavirus vaccination.

The minute-long video featured Benito Skinner, a massively popular instagram comedian known as Benny Drama, who plays a Gen Z White House intern named Kooper who reports to press secretary Jen Psaki.

 

At one point, Skinner asks Psaki if actress Olivia Rodrigo is still at the White House — where she visited a few weeks ago to help the Biden administration encourage people to get vaccinated.

“No,” said an irritated-looking Psaki.

Following a couple seconds of Skinner typing loudly on a keyboard and striking a pose, the video shows Psaki giving talking points about vaccination.

“We’ve come a long way in our fight against this virus. We’ve vaccinated 160 million Americans,” said Psaki as Skinner is looking at his phone.

“Are you getting this all down,” asked Psaki.

“Don’t worry, queen. It’s all right here,” replied Skinner pointing to his head.

At the close of the video, Skinner says, “We need to get shots in the arms of every single American,” as a smiling Psaki with what appears to be her briefing booklet looks on.

Conservatives on Twitter had a field day with the video. Reactions varied from questioning who was the target audience to the video being torturous.

