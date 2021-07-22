Critics Unload on Biden For Awkward Stumbles at CNN Town Hall

President Joe Biden stumbled and mumbled through some questions at his CNN town hall Wednesday night, prompting raised eyebrows from journalists and mockery from critics.

“President Biden has said “not a joke” at least seven times over the past 30 minutes. Not a joke. Literally,” tweeted Washington Post White House reporter Matt Viser.

CBS News digital White House reporter Kathryn Watson tweeted of a “Possible drinking game for those who, unlike me, aren’t working: Every time President Biden says: 1. All kidding aside 2. I’m not joking 3. I’m being serious 4. I’m not being facetious.”

Repetitions aside, Twitter users also hit Biden for a painful clip in which he struggled to answer a question from the moderator, Don Lemon, about when children under the age of 12 will “be able to get vaccinated.”

“Crushing it,” tweeted Tom Elliott, founder of the news clip source Grabien, along with a video of Biden’s ambling and nonsensical answer.

“I don’t know about you but I’m thrilled this is the guy in charge of the free world. We should all sleep sound at night,” posted Donald Trump Jr. in a tweet with a flushed face emoji.

He continued, “Hey at least there’s no mean tweets… mostly because this guy wouldn’t be capable of a tweet or even a complete thought.”

“Joe Biden struggles to keep his thoughts straight when talking about vaccines,” posted the Republican National Committee’s RNC Research Twitter account.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted, “Is there really anyone willing to step forward with a straight face and say there’s nothing wrong here?”

“Is this for real?” tweeted House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) with a thinking face emoji. “And the media will continue to fawn and look the other way.”

The criticism of Biden’s stumbles wasn’t limited to Twitter.

“Just hearing [Biden] unable to put a thought together — I think everyone in the country should be really, really scared,” said former Trump administration official Brooke Rollins on Fox News at Night.

