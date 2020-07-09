Fox News contributor Dan Bongino unleashed a long tirade about the local mask mandate in his home of Martin County, Florida on Wednesday, saying he wouldn’t “comply” and that the GOP officials who have put the rule in place can “shove it right up [their] ass.”

Bongino claimed the Republican county commissioners overseeing his hometown are “just fabricating new tyrannical powers, drunk on their own power” for enforcing mask-wearing outside with fines up to $250.

The frequent Hannity guest tried to explain that he was “not anti-mask,” but insisted it was his right to choose to wear a mask or not.

“I have my own home, we run a business,” Bongino said on his podcast. “I do not ask people to wear a mask in my house, that’s my choice. That’s my choice. I understand, that’s my choice, I’m taking on that risk, and I understand that. I’m a big boy, I can make my own calls, and so can my wife.”

“I do not need power-drunk, pseudo-monarchs, little mini-tyrants — in my supposedly conservative county, though — sending out ridiculous, child-like, amateur-hour edicts demanding people wear masks in situations where the risk of transmission is somewhat close to zero,” Bongino continued. “You can take your mask mandate, and shove it right up your ass.”

Bongino went on to say lawmakers have no “authority” to implement such requirements and that he believes in “freedom.”

“I will not comply,” Bongino concluded. “I will use my own adult, mature, 45-year old judgment, though some of you can debate the ‘mature,’ but that’s OK. I will use my own judgment to determine when and where to wear a mask, so that I don’t infect someone else. God forbid I was an asymptomatic spreader, and that I don’t make people uncomfortable. We are all big boys here, and we’ll figure it out.”

Watch above, via YouTube. The relevant portion begins at 3:28.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]