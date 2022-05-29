‘Did She Say Peach Tree Dish?’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Roasted For Apparent Flub of ‘Petri Dish’ While Floating Cheeseburger Conspiracy Theory

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was mocked on Sunday for blundering the term “Petri dish” while floating a claim that the government wants surveillance on everything Americans do, including when people go to the bathroom and eat cheeseburgers.

“The government totally wants to provide surveillance on every part of your life,” Greene said during a recent broadcast of “MTG Live.” “They want to know when you’re eating. They want to know if you’re eating a cheeseburger, which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish. So you’ll probably get a little zap inside your body that’ll say ‘No, no, don’t eat a real cheeseburger, you need to eat…the fake meat from Bill Gates.”

The freshman representative added that “they probably also want to know when you go to the bathroom and if your bowel movements are on time or consistent.”

While Greene floated a number of conspiracies in that roughly 30-second span, she was particularly called out for appearing to say “peach tree dish” instead of “Petri dish” — with many pointing to her “Gazpacho police” gaffe as precedent.

If someone serves me meat Bill Gates grew in a peach tree dish, I will *immediately* call the Gazpacho Police. Don’t even think about it. https://t.co/nLt1hnBuAe — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) May 30, 2022

What is a peach tree dish? Is it made from the wood of a peach tree? https://t.co/1uwvpkhRFu — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) May 29, 2022

100% I’d eat a burger grown in a peach tree dish and would happily accept government help with better digestion https://t.co/qYIxxrl6w1 — rabia O’chaudry (@rabiasquared) May 30, 2022

A “PEACH TREE DISH” MISS LADY YOU AINT THAT GEORGIA https://t.co/AI1rzrQj7J — Michael W. Twitty (@KosherSoul) May 30, 2022

I didn’t know that Bill Gates grows his fake hamburgers in a “peach tree” dish. And I haven’t seen evidence of gov’t spying or doing any kind of reconnaissance on our bowel movements, but Marj is sure all up in women’s lady parts & wanting to be in control of those. https://t.co/selJD0EdE2 — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) May 29, 2022

“Peach tree dish, huh? Georgia, this is embarrassing. You can do better. So much better. https://t.co/6oqjdMo8OT — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) May 30, 2022

Wait, did she say Peach Tree dish?? 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Zk5A4NWX8k — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 29, 2022

Peach. Tree. Dish. She should wake every morning of her life and give thanks that Congress doesn’t have vocabulary tests. https://t.co/mxifa2LhNk — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) May 29, 2022

MTG just won her primary. If democrats were really focused they could make her complete incoherence the face of the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/Rr7w97iGvw — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 29, 2022

Hold on. This is real? And she said “peachtree dish” instead of “Petri dish?” Congress is doomed https://t.co/4qT9sshb3C — Shaun King (@shaunking) May 29, 2022

from the gazpacho police blotter https://t.co/V6VuykF9ai — Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) May 30, 2022

