‘Did She Say Peach Tree Dish?’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Roasted For Apparent Flub of ‘Petri Dish’ While Floating Cheeseburger Conspiracy Theory

By Katherine HugginsMay 29th, 2022, 10:11 pm
 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was mocked on Sunday for blundering the term “Petri dish” while floating a claim that the government wants surveillance on everything Americans do, including when people go to the bathroom and eat cheeseburgers.

“The government totally wants to provide surveillance on every part of your life,” Greene said during a recent broadcast of “MTG Live.” “They want to know when you’re eating. They want to know if you’re eating a cheeseburger, which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish. So you’ll probably get a little zap inside your body that’ll say ‘No, no, don’t eat a real cheeseburger, you need to eat…the fake meat from Bill Gates.”

The freshman representative added that “they probably also want to know when you go to the bathroom and if your bowel movements are on time or consistent.”

While Greene floated a number of conspiracies in that roughly 30-second span, she was particularly called out for appearing to say “peach tree dish” instead of “Petri dish” — with many pointing to her “Gazpacho police” gaffe as precedent.

