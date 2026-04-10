Hunter Biden ‘100% in’ for Potential Cage Match with Eric Trump and Don Jr.

Hunter Biden said he is “100% in” for a potential cage fight with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump as he welcomed the opportunity to take the presidential family feud into the ring.

The son of former President Joe Biden made the remarks in an Instagram video on Thursday to promote upcoming appearances at “C5 Carnival” events scheduled for Phoenix, San Diego, and Albuquerque later this month.

The tour is hosted by Channel 5’s Andrew Callaghan, who has interviewed Biden several times since his father left the White House.

During the video, Hunter Biden claimed that Callaghan had floated the idea of staging a bout between the rival camps.

“I think he’s trying to organize a cage match, me versus Eric and Don Jr.,” Biden said. “I told him I’d do it, 100% in, if he can pull it off.”

Hunter Biden is joining the Channel 5 live tour! You can get your tickets now! You might even see him in a live cage match against Don Jr. & Eric! https://t.co/UG6ocv5yfh pic.twitter.com/z8iRERGPri — Channel 5 (@Channel5iveNews) April 9, 2026

Callaghan, meanwhile, noted that the fight has not been formally arranged but that while the idea may not be entirely serious, he was open to making it happen.

In an email to USA Today he said he believed Biden’s comments were “in jest” but added he was “more than happy to facilitate” the event if the Trump brothers were “willing to engage Hunter in mutual combat.”

Neither Donald Trump Jr. nor Eric Trump has responded publicly to the challenge as of late Thursday.

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