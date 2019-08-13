comScore

Ken Cuccinelli Blasted for Comments Defending Twisting Statue of Liberty Poem: ‘Said the Quiet Part Out Loud’

By Reed RichardsonAug 13th, 2019, 9:25 pm

Ken Cuccinelli Says Statue of Liberty Poem About People from Europe

During a segment with CNN’s Erin Burnett, President Donald Trump’s acting head of ICE, Ken Cuccinelli, claimed that Emma Lazarus’ empathetic poem on the Statue of Liberty was about “people coming from Europe” and Twitter erupted in outrage.

Cuccinelli’s claim came hours after the former Republican Virginia attorney general attempted to reinterpret the famous poem’s lines to defend the Trump administration’s new public charge rule when approving legal immigrants.

Following up on his comments from earlier in the day, the CNN host asked: “What do you think America stands for?” Cuccinelli’s response: “Well, of course, that poem was referring back to people coming from Europe, where they had class-based societies where people were considered ‘wretched’ if they weren’t in the right class.”

This attempt by a Trump immigration official to demographically narrow the promise and hope of America to refugees from just one continent — populated by mostly Caucasian people — sparked immediate outrage online.

Some folks also noted the irony that CNN once paid Cucinelli to be a contributor on its network.

However, at least one media figure online felt like Cuccinelli’s comments were taken out of context.

Screengrab via CNN.

