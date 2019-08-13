Director of Citizen and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli suggested a little tweak to the famous Emma Lazarus ‘give me your tired, your poor’ poem on NPR Morning Edition Tuesday.

This came one day after the Trump administration released a new “public charge” policy, which will restrict green card applicants likely to take advantage of government welfare.

NPR host Rachel Martin asked Cuccinelli, “Would you also agree that Emma Lazarus’ words etched on the Statue of Liberty, ‘give me your tired, your poor,’ are also part of the American ethos?”

“They certainly are,” Cuccinelli responded. “Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet, and who will not become a public charge.”

He insisted that the poem plaque was placed on the Statue of Liberty at almost the same time as the first public charge law. “Very interesting timing,” Cuccinelli said.

Cuccinelli defended the new policy saying it was actually the longstanding position of America to insist that immigrants looking for a home here are not a burden to the state. It “doesn’t seem like too much to ask” he said, that “self-sufficiency is central to the American value set.” If legal immigrants “don’t have future prospects” without welfare, “that will be counted against them,” he explained.

Listen above via NPR.

