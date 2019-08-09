comScore

Kid Rock Under Fire For Sexist Tweet Attacking Taylor Swift: He’s Desperately ‘Sucked Up to the MAGA Crowd’

By Morgan PhillipsAug 9th, 2019, 2:58 pm

Kid Rock said Friday that Taylor Swift is only a Democrat because she wants to be in movies, then made a joke about her performing oral sex on “Hollyweird” to get there.

“Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there,” said Rock. “Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.”

Swift has slowly been making her way into the political scene with her actions as of late. “Rights are being stripped away from everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male,” she boasted in Vogue’s September issue.

The singer also said she hadn’t spoken up on politics during the 2016 election because Donald Trump had been “weaponizing” celebrity endorsements with his “man of the people” motto. She also said no one really liked her around then. “All people were saying was, ‘she’s calculated,’ ‘she’s manipulative,’ ‘she’s a liar,'” Swift said of herself in the Vogue article.

The music video for her recent song “You Need to Calm Down” ended with a plea for fans to sign a petition for the Equality Act, aimed at ending LGBTQ discrimination.

Many on Twitter pointed out the misogyny in Kid Rock’s tweet, and some even tore down his own “man of the people” facade.

 

