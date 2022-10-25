Liberals Blast New York Times Over Calling Racism ‘a New Battlefront’: ‘Am I Losing My Mind?’
Oct 25th, 2022, 7:07 pm
Liberals are blasting The New York Times over calling racism “a new battlefront.”
The headline of Times congressional correspondent Jonathan Weisman’s report on Tuesday read “As Republican Campaigns Seize Crime, Racism Becomes a New Battlefront.” It has since been changed to “With Ads, Imagery and Words, Republicans Inject Race Into Campaigns.”
Nonetheless, NBC News reporter Ben Collins posted on Twitter a screenshot of the original headline and wrote, “A ‘new battlefront’? Am I losing my mind?”
Collins’ peers on the Twitter left joined the chorus to slam the Gray Lady.
