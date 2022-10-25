Liberals are blasting The New York Times over calling racism “a new battlefront.”

The headline of Times congressional correspondent Jonathan Weisman’s report on Tuesday read “As Republican Campaigns Seize Crime, Racism Becomes a New Battlefront.” It has since been changed to “With Ads, Imagery and Words, Republicans Inject Race Into Campaigns.”

Nonetheless, NBC News reporter Ben Collins posted on Twitter a screenshot of the original headline and wrote, “A ‘new battlefront’? Am I losing my mind?”

A "new battlefront"? Am I losing my mind? pic.twitter.com/7ogRgJrn1J — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 25, 2022

Collins’ peers on the Twitter left joined the chorus to slam the Gray Lady.

A headline calling racism a “new battlefront” in an American newspaper in 2022 is journalistic malpractice https://t.co/wmv7mMJk6d — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2022

the new york times has decided that the last 70 years of republicans using racism to win elections never happened https://t.co/wkYpsWheyU — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 25, 2022

Everything is fine. Just deadly hate being treated like a side now. https://t.co/E499Onwojl — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 25, 2022

Are we just going to pretend that l Republican candidates haven't been running on the racist southern strategy since the 1960s? Or that segregationist Dixiecrats weren't running explicitly racist campaigns before that? https://t.co/vPqW2PPHaP — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) October 25, 2022

I quit the earth. This has been the battlefield for them ALWAYS. SMDH. https://t.co/aZQ1FMEnyM — ProfB (@AntheaButler) October 25, 2022

This sums up so my much about how we got here. Race has been THE battleground…for centuries. https://t.co/oSa6X1LdRS — Richelle Carey (@RichelleCarey) October 25, 2022

The passive voice here is a nice touch, too. https://t.co/Xf3PJaaNRU — take care of yourself (@anamariecox) October 25, 2022

The New York Times is one of the great moral failures of our time. https://t.co/QxDpYyTPN1 — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) October 25, 2022

Literally our media is just mind scorchingly stupid https://t.co/HnEBGvBIb9 — ❤️ Umair (@umairh) October 25, 2022

is this headline from an issue of the Times dated 1619? https://t.co/BZTWCpn2jt — Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) October 25, 2022

"Appeals to white fears and resentments are an old strategy in American elections," the reporter explains in this article about the "new battlefront" of racism. Headline writer did him dirty. https://t.co/q3s6cW1bKy — Nick Wing (@nickpwing) October 25, 2022

