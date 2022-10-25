Trump Chastises Blake Masters For Not Denying 2020 Election Result in Debate With Mark Kelly: ‘You’ll Lose If You Go Soft’

Fox Nation’s latest Tucker Carlson Original titled, The Candidate: Blake Masters, features footage of former President Donald Trump calling Masters, the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Arizona, and urging him to continue to deny the 2020 presidential election results.

“The 2022 midterms will determine the fate of the country. Tucker and his team get an inside look into Blake Masters’ campaign to flip the U.S. Senate,” reads the blurb on the 27-minute episode out Tuesday.

At one point during the episode, Trump calls Masters and congratulates him on his debate against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

“I heard you did great on the debate. But a bad election answer. You got a lot of support, you got to stay with those people,” Trump says during the call, which Masters puts on speakerphone.

Trump was referring to Masters calling Joe Biden the “legitimate president” during the debate on October 6th and saying he had seen no evidence the vote count was rigged in 2020.

“Absolutely. We stand with those people,” Masters replies referencing 2020 election deniers. “And it was a pleasure to put Mark Kelly on the ropes.”

“How do you feel? How do you feel about it? How you doing?” then asks Trump.

“It’s great. We’ve got the momentum. I think the race is tied right now. And, you know, the debate showed all the all the RINOS in D.C. and they wanted to say, oh, Blake’s unelectable and then I just stomped Kelly,” Masters replied.

“You were great. He was terrible. Is Peter Thiel helping much? Or what happened?” Trump then asked.

“He is a little bit more behind the scenes? I don’t know. I don’t know what happened there, but money is flowing in now,” Masters replied, referencing the tech billionaire who donated some $15 million to help Masters win the primary.

“It’s the one-yard line. If you want to get across the line, you need to be stronger on that one thing … lot of complaints about that,” said Trump, again chastizing Masters for not denying the results of the 2020 election during the debate.

“Look at Kari, Kari is winning with very little money and if they say, ‘How is your family?’ She says, ‘The election was rigged and stolen.’ You’ll lose if you go soft, you gonna lose that base,” Trump insisted, referring to hardline GOP candidate for governor of Arizona Kari Lake.

Watch the full clip above via Fox Nation

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com