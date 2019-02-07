comScore

Longtime Rep. John Dingell Dead at 92; Congressional Colleagues Pay Tribute: ‘A Towering Figure’

by | Feb 7th, 2019, 10:44 pm

John Dingell, the longest-serving member of the House in U.S. history, died Thursday night at the age of 92.

In a statement put out by the office of his wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) — who succeeded John in 2015 after he had served 30 terms representing Michigan’s 12th district — announced that her husband passed away at his home in Dearborn, MI.

Members of Congress promptly took to Twitter to salute their longtime colleague. Here is a sampling:

