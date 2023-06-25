Marjorie Taylor Greene Believes Her TV Is Spying On Her

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) released a tweet on Sunday stating that she believes someone is spying on her through a television after it “turned on by itself.”

“Last night in my DC residence, the television turned on by itself and the screen showed someone’s laptop trying to connect to the TV,” the GOP firebrand wrote in a post on Twitter.

Greene then appeared to allude to the fact that someone may want to cause her physical harm, stating, “Just for the record: I’m very happy. I’m also very healthy and eat well and exercise a lot. I don’t smoke and never have. I don’t take any medications. I am not vaccinated. So I’m not concerned about blood clots, heart conditions, strokes, or anything else.”

She added, “Nor do I have anything to hide. I just love my country and the people and know how much they’ve been screwed over by the corrupt people in our government and I’m not willing to be quiet about it, or willing to go along with it.”

The congresswoman then sent a follow-up tweet linking to a CBS News article from 2019 where the FBI warns that Smart TVs equipped with facial recognition, microphones, and cameras are not properly secured and susceptible to online hackers.

Before and after entering Congress, Greene has thrown her support behind conspiracy theories that have enabled her opponents and baffled her fellow GOP lawmakers. She has questioned the official story behind the 9/11 attacks, spread QAnon conspiracy theories, and doubted the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

During the pandemic, Greene’s Twitter account was suspended for stating that people under 65 who are not obese could not be harmed by Covid-19.

