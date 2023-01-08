Fox News Host Confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene on Her Belief in Global Cabal of Satan Worshipping Pedophiles

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz confronted Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over her promotion of bizarre and horrific conspiracy theories over the years.

Kurtz interviewed Greene on Sunday for MediaBuzz after she functioned as one of Kevin McCarthy’s most vocal supporters throughout the chaos before he finally got voted in as House Speaker. At one point, Kurtz switched topics to talk about how Greene was stripped of her committee assignments years ago over her violent rhetoric, conspiratorial beliefs, and other repugnant views she expressed throughout her personal history.

“That was raw politics,” Kurtz said. “But in fairness, didn’t you also say around that period that you had been a follower of QAnon conspiracy theories, and you had rethought this and you were no longer influenced by the group?”

Greene’s explanation:

Well, like a lot of people today, I had easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet. But that was dealt with quickly early on. I never campaigned on those things. That was not something I believed in. That’s not what I ran for Congress on. So, those are so far in the past.

Kurtz declined to press Greene further on her belief in internet conspiracy theories.

When Greene was voted into Congress, there was a great deal of scrutiny at the time over adherence to the online cult which claimed that former President Donald Trump was attempting to expose a globalist cabal of devil-worshiping child sex abusers who were secretly controlling America. Greene was also under fire back then for pushing conspiratorial claims about 9/11 and mass shootings, lashing out at a school shooting survivor-turned-gun control activist, her anti-semitic “Jewish space laser” claims, and also she demanded that Nancy Pelosi be executed.

