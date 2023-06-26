‘GET THE F**K OUT!’ Proud Boys Surround & Unmask Neo-Nazis in Violent Confrontation at Oregon Rally

By Phillip NietoJun 26th, 2023, 7:04 am
 

Proud Boys unmasking neo-Nazis

A group of Proud Boys confronted a rival clan of neo-Nazis at an Oregon City rally on Saturday by surrounding them and pulling off their masks.

The Proud Boys, a right-wing group involved with the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6th, 2021, protested a LGBTQ+ pride parade over the weekend in Oregon City. However, the rally went from peaceful to violent when a group of local neo-Nazis, known as Rose City Nationalists, decided to protest alongside the organization.

“Get the fuck out of here,” one Proud Boy shouts as other members shove the masked White supremacists while screaming homophobic slurs and threats, according to footage posted on social media.

A shoving match ensues between the groups, resulting in multiple Proud Boys punching the neo-Nazis and beating them with an American flag pole. As the Rose City Nationalists scatter in confusion, a Proud Boy member can be seen ripping off their masks while others shout, “Demask them! Demask!”

Watch the interaction below:

Some conservative accounts on Twitter accused the Rose City Nationalists of being “feds,” or uncover members of U.S. law enforcement. However, there is no evidence to suggest the white supremacists were working the federal government.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: