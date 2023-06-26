‘GET THE F**K OUT!’ Proud Boys Surround & Unmask Neo-Nazis in Violent Confrontation at Oregon Rally

A group of Proud Boys confronted a rival clan of neo-Nazis at an Oregon City rally on Saturday by surrounding them and pulling off their masks.

The Proud Boys, a right-wing group involved with the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6th, 2021, protested a LGBTQ+ pride parade over the weekend in Oregon City. However, the rally went from peaceful to violent when a group of local neo-Nazis, known as Rose City Nationalists, decided to protest alongside the organization.

“Get the fuck out of here,” one Proud Boy shouts as other members shove the masked White supremacists while screaming homophobic slurs and threats, according to footage posted on social media.

A shoving match ensues between the groups, resulting in multiple Proud Boys punching the neo-Nazis and beating them with an American flag pole. As the Rose City Nationalists scatter in confusion, a Proud Boy member can be seen ripping off their masks while others shout, “Demask them! Demask!”

Watch the interaction below:

Footage from a protest in Oregon City, Oregon yesterday. Rose City Nationalists (white nationalist group) decides to push into area where they were unwelcome. When told to leave, they refused and got physical. Proud Boys fought back and removed their masks, and them, from the… pic.twitter.com/o4vOG5pf9h — HoneyBadgerMom (@hunnybadgermom) June 25, 2023

Well would ya look at that! #ProudBoys are STILL the ONLY organized group to actually stand against and remove fascists!

Rose City Nationalists (Inbred Nazis) decided to come and try to stand with the Proud Boys counter protesting #OregonCityPride.

Watch What Happens!

Video… pic.twitter.com/3dJtDD9p54 — Robert R. Zerfing – The Common Sense Conservative (@RobertRZerfing) June 25, 2023

Some conservative accounts on Twitter accused the Rose City Nationalists of being “feds,” or uncover members of U.S. law enforcement. However, there is no evidence to suggest the white supremacists were working the federal government.

This is the BEST video on the internet right now. – Pro-America Patriot rally ongoing

– Feds show up dressed as “Nazis”

– Patriots force Feds out of rally

– Unmask the Feds, who PANIC

– The “Nazis” cry, tremble in fear

– Cops rush to save Feds WATCH: pic.twitter.com/kWBdRiu9hw — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 25, 2023

Assaulting a federal officer is a serious crime. https://t.co/LXdYj4UjEw — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 25, 2023

This is how it’s done. 💯🎯 – Fed’s decide to photobomb a patriot rally.

– Patriots are having none of their Fed LARPing BS

– They confront them and demask a few

– Watch how scared they are, covering up their naked faces with their hands as they fear being ID’ed. https://t.co/oU7njlMlUw — Chris “Context Matters” Martenson, PhD (@chrismartenson) June 25, 2023

Proud Boys decide to let the Nazi’s (Feds) know that they are not welcome to join them. Now looking forward to them doing to the same anytime “Patriot Front” shows up. https://t.co/LRuLd8209h — Neil Kiernan (@VTV115) June 25, 2023

