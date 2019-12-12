American Conservative Union chair and cable news regular Matt Schlapp is defending an absolutely bonkers tweet he posted Thursday night pertaining to billionaire philanthropist George Soros and anti-Semitism.

The remark came in response to former Mitt Romney strategist Stuart Stevens — who slammed the GOP for invoking Soros in the same sentence as the word “globalist,” accusing the party of anti-Semitism.

Schlapp replied in truly bonkers fashion.

“George Soros is not hated bc he is Jewish it is because he is the architect of the destruction of western civilization,” Schlapp wrote.

George Soros is not hated bc he is Jewish it is because he is the architect of the destruction of western civilization. https://t.co/VltPtwts1N — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) December 12, 2019

The comment promptly drew heavy criticism, namely because Soros has long been the subject of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, particularly in eastern Europe:

Matt, someone disagreeing with your politics and being politically active isn’t the destruction of western civilization, it is western civilization. https://t.co/OqvOAki3V0 — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) December 12, 2019

They may not know it, but @mschlapp and all the Trumpsters who hate Soros have fallen prey to the oldest anti-Semitic tropes. @stuartpstevens https://t.co/Gy2eRPvmQW — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) December 12, 2019

The idea that Western Civilization is under threat by “globalist” Jews is itself anti-Semitic — in fact the warrant for genocide. Read this book. https://t.co/fVbBd0gCZo — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) December 12, 2019

just a heads up that you accidentally hit publish on this. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 12, 2019

“I don’t hate George Soros because he’s a Jew but because he’s an Elder of Zion.” https://t.co/FEL9MKvenK — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) December 12, 2019

“I don’t hate him because he’s jewish, I just hate him for this deeply anti-Semitic reason” is a hell of a thing to type out, hit send, and then sit back and wait for people to tell you what a great point you’ve made. https://t.co/rqKMEOfUGU — Rafi Schwartz (@TheJewishDream) December 12, 2019

Matt has let loose of his tether to reality. “The architect of the destruction of western society”? Soros has given millions to promote open & democratic societies. And to use this terminology for someone who’s been targeted for assassination is highly irresponsible & deplorable. https://t.co/Cj1QkpvGwQ — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) December 12, 2019

Schlapp stood behind his remark in a subsequent tweet.

“Jews are not destroying western civilization in fact Jews in America have contributed mightily to our character & culture. Soros is a cancer on human progress, west civ and American Constitutionalism. My guess is he would be doing the same damage if he were a Methodist,” he wrote.

Jeet, Jews are not destroying western civilization in fact Jews in America have contributed mightily to our character & culture. Soros is a cancer on human progress, west civ and American Constitutionalism. My guess is he would be doing the same damage if he were a Methodist. https://t.co/4teC29BwDy — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) December 12, 2019

Later, he exchanged with economist David Rothschild:

Yesterday you blamed “Rothschild”, today “Soros”, tomorrow you will pin your hateful rhetoric on another Jewish last name. Your accusations have nothing to do with George Soros, he is just convenient foil for timeless antisemitic rhetoric to comfort & inspire White Nationalists. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) December 12, 2019

Ok so then you agree w me that Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, Jared and Ivanka Trump should not be criticized as they are all Jews fighting against the radical left. https://t.co/orZeHFsQMO — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) December 12, 2019

