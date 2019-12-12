Climate activist Greta Thunberg spoke out on Twitter following President Donald Trump mocking her appearance on the cover of Time magazine.

“I’ve never supported any political party, politician or ideology. I communicate the science and the risks of failing to act on it,” Thunberg said Thursday. “If anyone thinks that what I and the science are saying is advocating for a political view – then that says more about that person than about me.”

“That being said – some are certainly failing more than others,” she added.

I’m sometimes called ”political”. But I’ve never supported any political party, politician or ideology. I communicate the science and the risks of failing to act on it.

And the fact that the politics needed don’t exist today, neither to the right, left nor center. -> — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 12, 2019

If anyone thinks that what I and the science are saying is advocating for a political view – then that says more about that person than about me.

That being said – some are certainly failing more than others. — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 12, 2019

Thunberg did not directly address Trump bashing her after she was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year, for which Trump was a finalist.

“So ridiculous,” Trump wrote on Thursday. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Thunberg did not directly address Trump’s comments, but chose to change her Twitter bio to describe herself as “a teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]