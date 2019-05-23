Here is that moment, you can see the full interview here: https://t.co/PhK2Q8mt2K pic.twitter.com/IBtv1SJI4m — Javier (@javiergleddy) May 23, 2019

Pete Buttigieg offered a stoic response this week to right-wing evangelicals who call him a sinner because of his homosexuality.

In an interview with Washington Post‘s Jonathan Capeheart, the South Bend mayor was asked about how Franklin Graham recently blasted him in a tweet for his sinful behavior.

Mayor Buttigieg says he’s a gay Christian. As a Christian I believe the Bible which defines homosexuality as sin, something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised or politicized. The Bible says marriage is between a man & a woman—not two men, not two women. 2/3 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) April 24, 2019

When asked if he had anything to say to the Franklin Grahams and “the Mike Pences of the world” who take issue with LGBT people, Buttigieg offered a very undaunted response.

“I guess I would say that we all have a lot to repent for. I have a lot to repent for when it comes to my marriage. Moments when I have not been as caring as I should be, moments when I’ve been selfish, moments when I’ve said a harsh word that I wish I could take back. But one thing that I absolutely should not be repentant for in the context of my marriage is the fact that I’m in love with my husband.”

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com