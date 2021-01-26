Just In: MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Permanently Booted Off Twitter

MyPillow founder and martial law aficionado Mike Lindell has been permanently suspended from Twitter.

Overnight Monday, Twitter users began to notice that the @RealMikeLindell account was coming up suspended, with varying degrees of glee.

In fairly short order, Twitter confirmed to Reuters that Lindell has been permanently dumped from the platform for repeated violations of its policy against election misinformation:

Twitter Inc has permanently suspended the account of My Pillow chief Mike Lindell for repeated violations of the company’s policy on election misinformation, the social media firm said late on Monday. Lindell used his personal Twitter account, which had nearly half a million followers before being suspended, and the company’s account to spread unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election.

The bedding entrepreneur has been a firehose of the sort of conspiracy theories that fueled the Capitol insurrection, and announced last week that several major retailers have been dropping his brand after he was photographed apparently preparing to urge Trump to impose martial law.

His company’s Twitter account is still active as of this writing.

