Trump Attacks ‘Partisan Democrat Prosecutors’ After News of DA Convening Grand Jury Drops

Former President Donald Trump put out a statement Tuesday night reacting to the big news of the Manhattan district attorney convening a grand jury in the investigation into his businesses.

The Washington Post broke the news earlier and reported, “The move indicates that District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.’s investigation of the former president and his business has reached an advanced stage after more than two years. It suggests, too, that Vance believes he has found evidence of a crime — if not by Trump then by someone potentially close to him or by his company.”

Trump called it “a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history” and said, “They wasted two years and $48 million in taxpayer dollars on Mueller and Russia Russia Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and it continues to this day, with illegally leaked confidential information.”

“This is purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election,” he continued, “and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors. New York City and State are suffering the highest crime rates in their history, and instead of going after murderers, drug dealers, human traffickers, and others, they come after Donald Trump.”

His statement includes Trump touting polls that he’s “in the lead” to be the GOP nominee in 2024.

