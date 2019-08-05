comScore

Neil deGrasse Tyson Apologizes for Tweet Minimizing Mass Shooting Deaths

By Morgan PhillipsAug 5th, 2019, 12:05 pm

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson apologized after heavy backlash for a tweet he posted Sunday that many thought minimized the weekend’s mass shooting deaths by saying how many had also died in the same time span of other causes.

Tyson shared his apologies to Facebook.

“My intent was to offer objectively true information that might help shape conversations and reactions to preventable ways we die. Where I miscalculated was that I genuinely believed the Tweet would be helpful to anyone trying to save lives in America,” said Tyson. “What I learned from the range of reactions is that for many people, some information –-my Tweet in particular — can be true but unhelpful, especially at a time when many people are either still in shock, or trying to heal – or both.”

The astrophysicist said he had been trying to make the point that many “react emotionally to spectacular incidences of death,” while milder causes of death trigger milder responses.

“As an educator, I personally value knowing with precision and accuracy what reaction anything that I say (or write) will instill in my audience, and I got this one wrong,” Tyson concluded.

His original tweet read:

Many were outraged that he would compare a tragedy done with malicious intent to accidents, and felt his tweet was ill-timed.

[Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]

