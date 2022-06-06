Newsmax Host Greg Kelly Calls Texas Crime Commission After Seeing Video of Kids Attending Drag Queen Show

Greg Kelly said he “called Dallas police” after he saw a video of children attending a show featuring drag queens. He tweeted a recording of a message he said he left.

The Newsmax host’s call was prompted by a drag show at a Dallas bar that promoted a “family-friendly” atmosphere on Saturday as part of a “drag the kids to pride” event.

“During the event, drag performers danced and walked down the aisle in the center of the room. At times, the dancers would take dollar bills from some of the children,” WFAA in Dallas reported. “Kids also walked with the dancers down the aisle during the event.”

Videos of the show circulated online. Demonstrators protested against the show outside.

Based on the recording, Kelly did not actually call the Dallas Police Department, but rather the North Texas Crime Commission. The organization operates the North Texas Crime Stoppers program, and “pays rewards for anonymous tips and forwards that information to the appropriate law enforcement agency.”

TODAY I CALLED THE DALLAS POLICE TO REPORT THE CRIME OF CHILD ABUSE AT THAT HIDEOUS "DRAG THE KIDS TO PRIDE" event. This must must be investigated and the offenders PROSECUTED!!! pic.twitter.com/quiLC0Ezdo — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) June 6, 2022

Kelly left a message upon getting a voicemail recording:

Uh, hello. This is Greg Kelly. I’m a concerned citizen. I live in New York, but I saw a horrible video. It’s gone viral, very easy to find online. Dancing transvestites with young children. It happened in the heart of Dallas. It seemed like it was incredibly inappropriate, probably criminal. I’m sure somebody’s breaking the law. You guys need to find this video. You can, uh, you can call me. My number is [REDACTED]. And I’ll help you find it online, and somebody’s gotta do something about this. Thank you. Again, my name is Greg Kelly. You can call me at [REDACTED] Thank you to the Dallas Police Department.

He addressed the event on his show Monday night.

“This is bachelor party stuff for people in their 20s,” Kelly said. “If that.”

