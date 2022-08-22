Nina Turner Mocked For Bonkers Claim ‘Student Debt Cancelation Isn’t Paid For By the Taxpayers’

By Jackson Richman Aug 22nd, 2022
 
Nina Turner

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

Former Democratic congressional candidate Nina Turner was mocked for absurdly claiming that “student debt cancellation isn’t paid for by the taxpayers.”

“FYI—Student debt cancelation isn’t paid for by the taxpayers, the federal government is the lender. It’s costlier for the government to hold on to the debt,” the Bernie Sanders acolyte tweeted on Sunday.

American student loan debt is almost $1.75 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve.

Using taxpayer funds would be the only way to forgive student debt – something conservatives pointed out on Twitter in mocking Turner’s claim stating otherwise.

