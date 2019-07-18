comScore

No One’s Buying Trump’s ‘Damage Control’ Disavowal of ‘Send Her Back’: ‘Brazen Gaslighting’

By Morgan PhillipsJul 18th, 2019, 2:08 pm

President Donald Trump disavowed the “send her back” chant which broke out at his rally Wednesday night, but this was not enough for many on Twitter.

“I would say I was not happy I disagree with it but again, I didn’t say that. They did. But I disagree with it,” the President told reporters at a White House press spray.

He also claimed that he tried to stop the chant by “speaking very quickly,” and that he “felt a little badly about it.” Some pointed out that he at one point tried to distance himself from “lock her up” chants in 2016, before they became the brand of his campaign.

Some also called BS on the president’s claim that he spoke very quickly to to talk over the chant.

 

And some pointed out that “send her back” are in essence his own words:

