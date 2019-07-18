President Donald Trump disavowed the “send her back” chant which broke out at his rally Wednesday night, but this was not enough for many on Twitter.

“I would say I was not happy I disagree with it but again, I didn’t say that. They did. But I disagree with it,” the President told reporters at a White House press spray.

He also claimed that he tried to stop the chant by “speaking very quickly,” and that he “felt a little badly about it.” Some pointed out that he at one point tried to distance himself from “lock her up” chants in 2016, before they became the brand of his campaign.

Trump when “lock her up” started in July 2016: “I didn’t like it.” “I think it’s a shame that they said it…” Then, in a general election debate, he said he’d put Clinton “in jail.” https://t.co/nqGng63V6T — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) July 18, 2019

History suggests he’s going to just endorse it in a month or so https://t.co/q0XaBuiVpT — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 18, 2019

Some also called BS on the president’s claim that he spoke very quickly to to talk over the chant.

President Trump completely approved of the “send her back” chants by enjoying them and letting them wash over the arena and continue unabated. Do NOT let Trump gaslight you JOURNALISTS. Trump gaslights country is a fine headline, not this bullshit “Trump disavows” stuff. — Grant Stern (@grantstern) July 18, 2019

REPORTER: Why didn’t you ask your fans to stop chanting “send her back”? TRUMP: “Number one, I think I did. I started speaking very quickly.” (This is brazen gaslighting & damage control. Trump basked in the chants & took his time resuming his speech.) pic.twitter.com/EMBkHQwQuv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 18, 2019

Trump says he tried to stop the “send her back” chants last night by speaking quickly. He actually did the opposite. He paused for a few seconds at 2:25 of this video as the chant picked up. https://t.co/c2mvuGiZ3Z — Connell McShane (@connellmcshane) July 18, 2019

President Trump says he “started speaking very quickly” to move on from “send her back” chant but there were 13 seconds of silence from the president as the chant went on — Jordyn Phelps (@JordynPhelps) July 18, 2019

Trump, asked in the Oval why he didn’t stop his supporters from chanting ‘send her back’, says: “I think I did. I started speaking very quickly.” Here’s the video: Trump let the chant go on for about 13 seconds. He never told the crowd to stop. pic.twitter.com/CL1Z70vvdZ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 18, 2019

This is not what happened. https://t.co/TA6FOdP8Z4 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 18, 2019

In fact, as the crowd roared “send her back,” Mr. Trump looked around and seemed to bask in the enthusiastic refrain. — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) July 18, 2019

And some pointed out that “send her back” are in essence his own words:

Trump said he disavows “send her back” chant last night about Rep. Ilhan Omar. “I was not happy with it. I disagree with it,” he said. He was the first person to suggest she “go back” in a Sunday tweet. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) July 18, 2019

And now you’ll notice the same Fox News stars who spent all morning defending the chant itself quietly pivot to this line. https://t.co/HyXnQQWvnY — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) July 18, 2019

Trump, of course, was the one said “go back” just three days earlier, which does not seem all that different from “send her back.” — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) July 18, 2019

Trump began the week by saying that 4 congresswomen of color should leave the country. Then last night he encouraged a chant of “Send Her Back” and never tried to stop the crowd. Now he’s claiming he didn’t like the chant. The Lies!!!pic.twitter.com/Q70oMJbv0q — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 18, 2019

What’s more irresponsible than televising @realDonaldTrump‘s fascist rallies in real time? Reporting as a headline the next day that “Trump says he does not agree with “Send her back.” The thing he’s been saying all week… that statement. — Jodi Jacobson (@jljacobson) July 18, 2019

