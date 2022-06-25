Portnoy Torches Dan Bongino: ‘Sucked My D*ck For A Decade Straight’ But ‘Suddenly I’m a P*ssy and Idiot’ Because of Roe v. Wade

By Tommy ChristopherJun 25th, 2022, 2:25 pm
 

Dave Portnoy Torches Dan Bongino

Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy absolutely torched radio and TV host Dan Bongino for trolling him over the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The news that the Supreme Court has effectively overturned the landmark s Roe v. Wade decision with a 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization appears to have ended a decade-long relationship between Portnoy and Bongino that Mr. Portnoy now describes in colorful metaphorical terms.

Portnoy spoke out against the decision Friday, saying “To me this is just pure insanity, pure insanity.”

Bongino responded in uncharitable fashion, replying to Portnoy’s complaint on Twitter by writing “>Horrifyingly uninformed and ridiculous take. Embarrassed you would put this out there.”

The pair then traded blows in a torch war that appears to have really escalated when a Kingpin GIF set Bongino off.

Portnoy then responded by producing a short video that he captioned unkindly.

“This was to be expected but I still get a kick out of people who have sucked my dick for a decade straight, invited me on their shows a million times and now disagree with me on RoeVsWade and suddenly Im a pussy and idiot,” Portnoy wrote.

Bongino responded:

And then there was this:

That got ugly fast. And the day is young.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: