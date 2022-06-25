Portnoy Torches Dan Bongino: ‘Sucked My D*ck For A Decade Straight’ But ‘Suddenly I’m a P*ssy and Idiot’ Because of Roe v. Wade

Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy absolutely torched radio and TV host Dan Bongino for trolling him over the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The news that the Supreme Court has effectively overturned the landmark s Roe v. Wade decision with a 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization appears to have ended a decade-long relationship between Portnoy and Bongino that Mr. Portnoy now describes in colorful metaphorical terms.

Portnoy spoke out against the decision Friday, saying “To me this is just pure insanity, pure insanity.”

Bongino responded in uncharitable fashion, replying to Portnoy’s complaint on Twitter by writing “>Horrifyingly uninformed and ridiculous take. Embarrassed you would put this out there.”

Horrifyingly uninformed and ridiculous take. Embarrassed you would put this out there. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 24, 2022

The pair then traded blows in a torch war that appears to have really escalated when a Kingpin GIF set Bongino off.

Dude didn’t respond with a Kingpin gif when I defended this tool against Business Insider. Just another grifter p#%^*y who showed his ass. https://t.co/2NuHjAGD7u — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 24, 2022

Good luck against your lib tormentors bro, you’re dumber than you look. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 24, 2022

And take the 10k I sent to your fund and send it to a crisis pregnancy center. Chump. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 24, 2022

Portnoy then responded by producing a short video that he captioned unkindly.

“This was to be expected but I still get a kick out of people who have sucked my dick for a decade straight, invited me on their shows a million times and now disagree with me on RoeVsWade and suddenly Im a pussy and idiot,” Portnoy wrote.

This was to be expected but I still get a kick out of people who have sucked my dick for a decade straight, invited me on their shows a million times and now disagree with me on RoeVsWade and suddenly Im a pussy and idiot. 😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/UxBoOlCT3F — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 25, 2022

Bongino responded:

I still get a kick out of defending people like this pu%^*y against the same lib lunatics he desperately craves the acceptance of. It’s called “principles” chump. Try it sometime. Go put your dog chain back on dipshit. https://t.co/evduVoF7n5 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 25, 2022

Appears the only people doing that for you are wearing dog callers. Go get your leash chump. Bow wow. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 25, 2022

And then there was this:

That got ugly fast. And the day is young.

