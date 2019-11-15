Roger Stone Guilty Verdict Shocks: ‘Gotham Can Rest Easy Tonight’

President Donald Trump ally Roger Stone was convicted on multiple federal counts today, and many commentators and pundits expressed shock or amazement.

Many wondered how Stone’s indictment would impact Trump, as many of his actions were related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference.

Others pointed out that this was yet another close Trump ally, like Paul Manafort, who has been convicted of multiple felonies following Trump’s 2016 win.

Stone guilty on all counts. As someone who covered Stone pretty extensively the last two years it’s jus wild to see his history of false statements catch up to him in such a big way. — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 15, 2019

Roger Stone guilty on all counts… How the hell are the issues in that trial, directly related to Trump/Russia “collusion,” not now going to be central to the #ImpeachingHearings ?!! A second Trump campaign head is now heading to prison, possibly to die there. So much winning! — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) November 15, 2019

Reminder that Roger Stone was Trump’s oldest political adviser, going back decades. — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) November 15, 2019

Andy McCarthy on FOX saying that it was a slam-dunk case against Stone & the fact that he didn’t testified showed that he was aware of the strength of the evidence & didn’t want to risk increasing his sentence. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) November 15, 2019

wow the guy with the richard nixon back tattoo lied? — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) November 15, 2019

Roger Stone found guilty on all seven counts of robbing the First National Bank of Gotham City pic.twitter.com/w9i0v5A8HL — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 15, 2019

Reunited and it feels so go. Stone and Manafort to re-open new “consulting” firm behind bars. — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) November 15, 2019

From the people that brought you “lock her up!” comes the hit sequel: pic.twitter.com/fdoVDujYkN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 15, 2019

BYE ROGER.#ettd I told you one of us was going to make it through this process, and wasn’t going to be you. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 15, 2019

Stone is someone who has gone all in on trying to align himself with Trump in apparent hopes of seeking a pardon. He’s now been found guilty on all seven counts. And we’ll find out whether that gamble pays off. I imagine Giuliani will be watching closely. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) November 15, 2019

Gotham can rest easy tonight. The Penguin has been brought to justice pic.twitter.com/5UVroBVTBC — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) November 15, 2019

Don’t worry @RudyGiuliani! I’m sure things are going to work out totally different for you than for Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen, Mike Flynn and Rick Gates! https://t.co/TtBucSB4lN — Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) November 15, 2019

List of Trump associates found guilty of crimes related to their work for him: – Campaign Manager

– Deputy Campaign Manager

– Personal Attorney

– National Security Advisor

– Long-time political consigliere

– Policy Advisor / Coffee Boy#DrainTheSwamp — Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 15, 2019

Damn they convicted my homie Roger 😳 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 15, 2019

Roger Stone has been found GUILTY! I want to throw a party. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 15, 2019

