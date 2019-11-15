comScore

Roger Stone Guilty Verdict Shocks: ‘Gotham Can Rest Easy Tonight’

By Mediaite StaffNov 15th, 2019, 12:07 pm

Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump ally Roger Stone was convicted on multiple federal counts today, and many commentators and pundits expressed shock or amazement.

Many wondered how Stone’s indictment would impact Trump, as many of his actions were related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference.

Others pointed out that this was yet another close Trump ally, like Paul Manafort, who has been convicted of multiple felonies following Trump’s 2016 win.

