Ted Cruz Unleashes Torrent of Poetic Mockery with Biden ‘Man From Nantucket’ Tweet

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz unleashed a flood of mockery when he tweeted an article about President Joe Biden along with the well-known limerick starter “There once was a man from Nantucket…”

Cruz was quote-tweeting an article that said Biden will spend Thanksgiving in Nantucket with his family, and which included a photo of the family attending the funeral of Beau Biden in 2015.

So of course, Cruz captioned it with the prototypical filthy limerick about endowment and flexibility.

The tweet sparked a spasm of creativity among political and media figures and other verified users, and just plain mockery from others. Cancun was a popular topic, among others.

For the record, there are clean versions of the limerick as well. According to Wikipedia, the first published example goes like this:

There once was a man from Nantucket
Who kept all his cash in a bucket.
But his daughter, named Nan,
Ran away with a man
And as for the bucket, Nantucket.

But it also notes that “The many ribald versions of the limerick are the basis for its lasting popularity,” to which anyone who ever attended middle school can attest.

