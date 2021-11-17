Ted Cruz Unleashes Torrent of Poetic Mockery with Biden ‘Man From Nantucket’ Tweet
Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz unleashed a flood of mockery when he tweeted an article about President Joe Biden along with the well-known limerick starter “There once was a man from Nantucket…”
Cruz was quote-tweeting an article that said Biden will spend Thanksgiving in Nantucket with his family, and which included a photo of the family attending the funeral of Beau Biden in 2015.
So of course, Cruz captioned it with the prototypical filthy limerick about endowment and flexibility.
There once was a man from Nantucket…. https://t.co/hPcMnwlQxR
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 16, 2021
The tweet sparked a spasm of creativity among political and media figures and other verified users, and just plain mockery from others. Cancun was a popular topic, among others.
There once was a man who ran off to Cancun who frequently shows he is a buffoon. He spends zero time doing his work and constantly resembles a jerk. For all us Texans he can’t be gone too soon. https://t.co/C6ItueGGBU
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 16, 2021
There once was a Republican goon
When it snowed he skipped off to Cancun
He kept smiling smugly
As Trump called his wife ugly
He’ll be President when I land on the moon https://t.co/sFcVOqRalB
— Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) November 17, 2021
There once was a loon who flew to Cancun… https://t.co/xN9u0EKGIC
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) November 17, 2021
Not so sure you know the rest of this limerick. You might want to sit out travel advice also. Just saying. https://t.co/LNTZtXPo6X
— Senator Jim Ananich (@jimananich) November 17, 2021
There once was a dummy from Texas
Whose tweets were just lazy and reckless.
Why not finish the poem
You neck-bearded gnome?
Oh yeah, you’re a sad sack of shit who is feckless https://t.co/mR8dq8iEFz
— Blake Rodgers (@TheBlakeRodgers) November 17, 2021
There once was a man named Ted Cruz
Who crawled around licking Trump’s shoes
He’ll go back on his word
And pick on Big Bird
Because he’s a pathetic traitorous cooze #TurdCruz https://t.co/fyU6n24KaC
— Tara Dublin (Taylor’s Version) (@taradublinrocks) November 16, 2021
There once was a man from Canada
Who takes joy in the spread of propaganda
He now lives in Texas
Where he’s a traitor and feckless
And pushes a bigoted agenda https://t.co/qfI18TeURq
— VoteVets (@votevets) November 16, 2021
You’re disgusting, @tedcruz. Such a sad, pathetic, little man.
— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) November 16, 2021
A loathsome old fellow named Ted
Loved Donald, a creep who once said,
“Your wife’s face is whack,
Your papa killed Jack,”
And Cruz followed wherever he led. https://t.co/zTKlXvUTok
— Bill Prady (Taylor’s Version) (@billprady) November 17, 2021
There once was a man named Ted Cruz
From whose pores insincerity did ooze
He got owned by Seth Rogen
And that’s why his slogan
Is “Everyone Wins When I Lose” #TurdCruz pic.twitter.com/0mCPeYPwEy
— Tara Dublin (Taylor’s Version) (@taradublinrocks) November 16, 2021
Tell us about Mexico again https://t.co/pqbQNLBRIx
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 16, 2021
Was Joe Biden the Milton Berle of the Senate? Or does Ted just not know the rest of the limerick? I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS https://t.co/HMzxCt1BBj
— Melissa Hillman (@bittergertrude) November 17, 2021
Sorry, is the insult here supposed to be that Biden has a big dick? https://t.co/4h73xIDP6m
— FakeRobHunter (@FakeRobHunter) November 17, 2021
For the record, there are clean versions of the limerick as well. According to Wikipedia, the first published example goes like this:
There once was a man from Nantucket
Who kept all his cash in a bucket.
But his daughter, named Nan,
Ran away with a man
And as for the bucket, Nantucket.
But it also notes that “The many ribald versions of the limerick are the basis for its lasting popularity,” to which anyone who ever attended middle school can attest.
