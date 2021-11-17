Ted Cruz Unleashes Torrent of Poetic Mockery with Biden ‘Man From Nantucket’ Tweet

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz unleashed a flood of mockery when he tweeted an article about President Joe Biden along with the well-known limerick starter “There once was a man from Nantucket…”

Cruz was quote-tweeting an article that said Biden will spend Thanksgiving in Nantucket with his family, and which included a photo of the family attending the funeral of Beau Biden in 2015.

So of course, Cruz captioned it with the prototypical filthy limerick about endowment and flexibility.

There once was a man from Nantucket…. https://t.co/hPcMnwlQxR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 16, 2021

The tweet sparked a spasm of creativity among political and media figures and other verified users, and just plain mockery from others. Cancun was a popular topic, among others.

There once was a man who ran off to Cancun who frequently shows he is a buffoon. He spends zero time doing his work and constantly resembles a jerk. For all us Texans he can’t be gone too soon. https://t.co/C6ItueGGBU — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 16, 2021

There once was a Republican goon

When it snowed he skipped off to Cancun

He kept smiling smugly

As Trump called his wife ugly

He’ll be President when I land on the moon https://t.co/sFcVOqRalB — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) November 17, 2021

There once was a loon who flew to Cancun… https://t.co/xN9u0EKGIC — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) November 17, 2021

Not so sure you know the rest of this limerick. You might want to sit out travel advice also. Just saying. https://t.co/LNTZtXPo6X — Senator Jim Ananich (@jimananich) November 17, 2021

There once was a dummy from Texas

Whose tweets were just lazy and reckless.

Why not finish the poem

You neck-bearded gnome?

Oh yeah, you’re a sad sack of shit who is feckless https://t.co/mR8dq8iEFz — Blake Rodgers (@TheBlakeRodgers) November 17, 2021

There once was a man named Ted Cruz

Who crawled around licking Trump’s shoes

He’ll go back on his word

And pick on Big Bird

Because he’s a pathetic traitorous cooze #TurdCruz https://t.co/fyU6n24KaC — Tara Dublin (Taylor’s Version) (@taradublinrocks) November 16, 2021

There once was a man from Canada

Who takes joy in the spread of propaganda

He now lives in Texas

Where he’s a traitor and feckless

And pushes a bigoted agenda https://t.co/qfI18TeURq — VoteVets (@votevets) November 16, 2021

You’re disgusting, @tedcruz. Such a sad, pathetic, little man. — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) November 16, 2021

A loathsome old fellow named Ted

Loved Donald, a creep who once said,

“Your wife’s face is whack,

Your papa killed Jack,”

And Cruz followed wherever he led. https://t.co/zTKlXvUTok — Bill Prady (Taylor’s Version) (@billprady) November 17, 2021

There once was a man named Ted Cruz

From whose pores insincerity did ooze

He got owned by Seth Rogen

And that’s why his slogan

Is “Everyone Wins When I Lose” #TurdCruz pic.twitter.com/0mCPeYPwEy — Tara Dublin (Taylor’s Version) (@taradublinrocks) November 16, 2021

Tell us about Mexico again https://t.co/pqbQNLBRIx — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 16, 2021

Was Joe Biden the Milton Berle of the Senate? Or does Ted just not know the rest of the limerick? I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS https://t.co/HMzxCt1BBj — Melissa Hillman (@bittergertrude) November 17, 2021

Sorry, is the insult here supposed to be that Biden has a big dick? https://t.co/4h73xIDP6m — FakeRobHunter (@FakeRobHunter) November 17, 2021

For the record, there are clean versions of the limerick as well. According to Wikipedia, the first published example goes like this:

There once was a man from Nantucket

Who kept all his cash in a bucket.

But his daughter, named Nan,

Ran away with a man

And as for the bucket, Nantucket.

But it also notes that “The many ribald versions of the limerick are the basis for its lasting popularity,” to which anyone who ever attended middle school can attest.

