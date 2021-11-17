GOP Congressman Mocked After Taking Credit for Infrastructure Bill … He Just Voted Against and Bashed as ‘Reckless’

A Republican congressman who voted against the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill President Joe Biden just signed into law is singing a different tune about it now that his district has the chance to reap the benefits.

Earlier in the month, Representative Gary Palmer (AL) released a statement calling the infrastructure bill “recklessly expensive,” and saying Democrats were pushing it through with no regard to the national debt.

The Democrats have shown they are willing to recklessly push through a bill that costs over a trillion dollars with only about 10 percent going to roads and bridges. I fully support funding for infrastructure that is focused on national priorities rather than wasting hundreds of billions of dollars on a Green New Deal wish list and programs under the guise of human infrastructure that simply expand government control of our lives.

The Democrats’ recklessly expensive infrastructure bill finally passed tonight after weeks of disarray among their caucus. My full statement here:https://t.co/oW4USu30Vq — Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) November 6, 2021

As it were, Palmer sent out a new press release yesterday acknowledging that the infrastructure bill just so happens to “provide critical funding to help complete the Northern Beltline,” which “has consistently been one of my top priorities.”

“Completing the Northern Beltline will benefit the entire region and enhance economic development and employment opportunities,” Palmer goes on. “This is the opportunity we have been working for as a region and a state. Now is the time for us to take advantage of it and complete the work by finishing the Northern Beltline and building a better future for the Birmingham metro area and central Alabama.

Completion of Birmingham’s Northern Beltline has been a priority of mine since I was elected to Congress, and new funding for the project has now passed. See my full statement here: https://t.co/07X52VfnJ6 — Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) November 15, 2021

Even with the objections Palmer raised to the infrastructure bill before, it’s interesting that he is celebrating its impact now and bragging that his Beltline legislation is incorporated into it. This did not go unnoticed by political observers, some of whom found his vote against the bill rather hypocritical in retrospect.

You voted against it. You don’t get to claim credit for it now. https://t.co/xIuUBRYzfz — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 16, 2021

“New funding for the project” -also known as President Biden’s infrastructure bill that you voted against. No shame at all. https://t.co/tvt2WNCpiN — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) November 17, 2021

That’s why I voted yes on this bipartisan infrastructure bill! https://t.co/8bK9EP5Yqi — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) November 17, 2021

He voted against the bill and he’s claiming credit for a local infrastructure project he supports the bill is funding. https://t.co/uRQ9SjZCOW — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) November 17, 2021

Congratulations Congressman @USRepGaryPalmer! You’re the very first – but certainly NOT the last – to publicly take credit for the results of the BIF that you voted against!

But at least your GOP colleagues won’t kick you off committees & TFG will still be nice to you. https://t.co/2awOrPdsHH — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) November 16, 2021

But how did you vote? https://t.co/mZSg9fTt47 — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) November 16, 2021

If you wanted to brag about the bill, you might’ve considered actually voting for it. https://t.co/8STkK41JwE — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 16, 2021

