GOP Congressman Mocked After Taking Credit for Infrastructure Bill … He Just Voted Against and Bashed as ‘Reckless’

Nov 17th, 2021
 

A Republican congressman who voted against the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill President Joe Biden just signed into law is singing a different tune about it now that his district has the chance to reap the benefits.

Earlier in the month, Representative Gary Palmer (AL) released a statement calling the infrastructure bill “recklessly expensive,” and saying Democrats were pushing it through with no regard to the national debt.

The Democrats have shown they are willing to recklessly push through a bill that costs over a trillion dollars with only about 10 percent going to roads and bridges. I fully support funding for infrastructure that is focused on national priorities rather than wasting hundreds of billions of dollars on a Green New Deal wish list and programs under the guise of human infrastructure that simply expand government control of our lives.

As it were, Palmer sent out a new press release yesterday acknowledging that the infrastructure bill just so happens to “provide critical funding to help complete the Northern Beltline,” which “has consistently been one of my top priorities.”

“Completing the Northern Beltline will benefit the entire region and enhance economic development and employment opportunities,” Palmer goes on. “This is the opportunity we have been working for as a region and a state. Now is the time for us to take advantage of it and complete the work by finishing the Northern Beltline and building a better future for the Birmingham metro area and central Alabama.

Even with the objections Palmer raised to the infrastructure bill before, it’s interesting that he is celebrating its impact now and bragging that his Beltline legislation is incorporated into it. This did not go unnoticed by political observers, some of whom found his vote against the bill rather hypocritical in retrospect.

