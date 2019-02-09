Trevor Noah: Liam Neeson Made Powerful Admission, ‘It Was Great That He Was Ashamed’

Daily Show host Trevor Noah sounded off on Liam Neeson‘s stunning confession about the time he considered a racist murder in a “Between the Scenes” clip posted online Friday.

Neeson this week admitted that in the past, after finding out someone he knew was raped by a black man, he walked around hoping “some ‘black bastard'” would pick a fight with him so he could kill him.

In talking to his audience about it, Noah said the context of how and where Neeson made his startling confession matters, and if he said it in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, “we would have seen it as a person admitting to a time in their life when they allowed their anger and hatred to fester into a racism that they’re ashamed of.”

He argued that people are taking this story more seriously because it’s Liam Neeson, “the Taken guy,” and not someone like Tom Hanks saying it.

“I do think it was a powerful admission, though,” Noah continued. “I hope he and people who hear the story understand the gravity of what he’s saying, and that is if you are not careful, you can have inside of you a hatred that is encouraged or grown by the society you live in.”

“I think it was great that he was ashamed,” he added.

But he did say this is something clearly racist Neeson confessed to and he should be upfront and admit that, joking that after watching his subsequent comments on this that “clearly your particular set of skills doesn’t include shutting the fuck up.”

You can watch above, via Comedy Central.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com