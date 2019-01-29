Trump Campaign COO Says They Plan to Sue Former Aide Cliff Sims Over Spicy Tell-All

Former White House aide Cliff Sims has made the media rounds over the past 24 hours in support of his splashy tell-all about President Donald Trump‘s West Wing, titled Team of Vipers. But did he do so in breach of contract?

According to Trump campaign COO Michael Glassner, Sims has violated his non-disclosure agreement with the book and his media appearances. As such, the campaign is planning to sue.

“The Trump campaign is preparing to file suit against Cliff Sims for violating our NDA,” Glassner wrote.

The Trump campaign is preparing to file suit against Cliff Sims for violating our NDA. https://t.co/Xl1N95fPkH — Michael Glassner (@michaelglassner) January 29, 2019

The president himself is lashing out at Sims. In a Tuesday morning tweet, Trump dismissed the former aide as “nothing more than a gofer.”

“A low-level staffer that I hardly knew named Cliff Sims wrote yet another boring book based on made up stories and fiction,” Trump wrote. “He pretended to be an insider when in fact he was nothing more than a gofer. He signed a non-disclosure agreement. He is a mess!”

A low level staffer that I hardly knew named Cliff Sims wrote yet another boring book based on made up stories and fiction. He pretended to be an insider when in fact he was nothing more than a gofer. He signed a non-disclosure agreement. He is a mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com