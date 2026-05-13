John Fetterman Joins GOP as Deciding Vote on Trump War Powers Resolution

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) emerged as the deciding vote on a war powers resolution before Congress’s upper chamber on Wednesday.

The senior senator from Pennsylvania joined with most of the Republican caucus to block a resolution that would have directed President Donald Trump “to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces for hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any part of its government or military, unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force against Iran.” Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Rand Paul (R-KY) crossed the aisle to vote in favor of the resolution.

Fetterman told Fox News’ Sean Hannity why he opposed the measure last month.

“We have to stand [with] our military to allow them to accomplish the goals of Epic Fury,” explained Fetterman. “I’m old enough to remember we used to root for our military, and we would all agree that Iran is the world’s leading terrorism underwriter.”

Fetterman was also the only Democrat to vote in favor of confirming Kevin Warsh to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.

The moderate gadfly burst out laughing after being asked about his relationship with his Democratic colleagues in another recent appearance on Fox, but also maintained that he had no intention of switching parties, despite Trump’s efforts to get him to do just that.

“I’m a Democrat. I mean, for me, it’s like my views remain reasonable. My voting record actually reflects that I am a Democrat. You know, what’s changed me with many of my other colleagues is that I don’t agree and I use like extreme rhetoric and say, but I support what I think most Americans should agree with these things. You know, the Democratic Party, you know, we became an open border party, without a doubt. And now that’s wrong, and I support to make our border more security, and deport all of the criminals right now,” Fetterman. “So I can’t be a Republican because in many other areas, I disagree on that. So whether if I’m politically homeless or whatever, but I’m staying in my party and I am not sure why the problem is with me and my reasonable views, you know, why that problem isn’t with the Democratic Party.”

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